Pro-Palestine Demonstrators Gather Outside International Court of Justice

Pro-Palestine demonstrators gathered outside the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Friday, January 26, as the court was hearing South Africa’s case against Israel for genocide in the war in Gaza.

Footage filmed by Instagram user Eline shows protesters chanting “ceasefire now” and “free Palestine” and holding banners reading “Stop the Occupation” and “Stop the Genocide.”

On Friday, the ICJ ordered Israel to take measures to prevent genocide in Gaza. ICJ President Joan Donoghue said that “in the court’s view, at least some of the acts and omissions alleged by South Africa to have been committed by Israel, in Gaza, appear to be capable of falling within the provisions of the [Genocide] Convention.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called genocide allegations against Israel “false” and “outrageous.” Credit: Eline via Storyful