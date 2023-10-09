Pro-Palestine Demonstrators March in California

Supporters of Palestine marched in an ‘All Out For Palestine’ rally in Anaheim, California, on Sunday, October 8, after a large-scale Hamas attack on Israel followed by Israeli counteroffensive measures.

Footage taken by Sergio Olmos on October 8, captures people gathered holding signs and Palestinian flags, chanting “Free, free, free Palestine” and “Resistance is justified when people are colonized.”

Israel’s emergency services organization, Magen David Adom, said that as of 4:30 pm on Sunday, more than 600 Israelis had been killed in the Hamas attack.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, told CNN on Sunday that several American citizens were killed, adding that State Department personnel were working to verify reports of missing and dead Americans in Israel.

At least 413 people, including 78 children, were killed as Israel carried out airstrikes on Gaza following the attack by Hamas, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on October 8. Credit: Sergio Olmos via Storyful