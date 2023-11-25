Pro-Palestine demonstrators march through Escondido mall on Black Friday
For two hours, dozens of people chanted slogans before staging a 'die-in' demonstration, where they laid down at the entrance of the mall.
Thanksgiving Thursday, when stores in the U.S. are closed and many are spending time off work, has become the de facto start of the holiday shopping season both for those looking to bargains online, and for online retailers to kick off holiday sales deals to meet that demand. Adobe Analytics said that people in the U.S. spent on Thursday spent $5.6 billion online, which it calculates at an increase of just 5.5% on last year. Salesforce, which also calculates sales based on data collected by its Commerce Cloud division, noted that globally, online sales reached $31.7 billion with its U.S. tally at $7.5 billion -- both up only 1%.
Cruise executives are taking a measured business approach that preserves cash and improves safety culture in an attempt to put GM's troubled autonomous vehicle subsidiary on the right path. The first steps in this rebuilding plan, which includes pausing production on its Origin robotaxi, were laid out in an internal email sent to employees by Mo Elshenawy, who was executive vice president of engineering at Cruise and ascended into the president role after co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt resigned. For now, this strategy includes more "realistic" plans, according to Elshenawy.
