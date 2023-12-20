Pro-Palestine group holds protests across Montana

TechCrunch

Salesforce has announced plans to acquire Spiff, a platform that automates commission management for sales teams. Founded in 2017, Spiff serves up a low-code interface designed to make it easy for businesses to create a sales compensation plan that automatically updates based on personnel meeting their pre-agreed targets. With native integrations for the common enterprise CRM and ERP systems, Spiff says it can handle the most intricate commission structures, including whatever conditions may be in place to trigger payments, while sales representatives can see what commission they're due in real time.