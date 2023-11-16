Pro-Palestine Protest Blocks Rush-Hour Traffic in San Francisco

Several dozen protesters blocked traffic across the Bay Bridge in San Francisco on Thursday morning, November 16, as they called for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to US military support to the Israeli government.

The demonstration took place as US President Joe Biden was in San Francisco to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

This footage from Jewish Voice for Peace shows demonstrators holding placards and chanting “ceasefire now,” while several vehicles are parked lengthways across the bridge to cut off traffic.

All protesters were taken into custody and authorities were working to remove their vehicles from the bridge, local media reported. Credit: JVP Bay Area via Storyful

Video Transcript

["CEASE FIRE NOW" CHANT]

[PRO-PALESTINE CHANTS]

["CEASE FIRE NOW" CHANT]

[SMALL "PEACEFUL PROTEST" CHANT]

[OVERLAPPING SPEECH]