Pro-Palestine protesters flying flag adopted by jihadist groups is not an offence, say Met police

Pro-Palestine protesters who were filmed waving what appears to be a flag used by jihadist groups at a march in central London did not commit an offence, police have said.

The black and white banner, used by a number of terrorist organisations, was held by a masked protester as a large demonstration made its way through Oxford Street on Saturday.

Scotland Yard said it was aware of the images and understood it to be a call to prayer flag, and “as such no offences have been committed”.

The flag features the Islamic proclamation of faith against a black background, which is often used peacefully, but in recent years has been co-opted by jihadist groups.

Prof Peter Neumann from the Department of War Studies at King’s College London, said that while the flag was used by jihadi groups it was “not exclusively so”.

He said: “It’s the Islamic proclamation of faith against a black background. This is often used by jihadists, but not exclusively so.”

‘Afraid for my family’

One bystander, who did not wish to be named and is a member of London’s Jewish community, said seeing the flag being waved in broad daylight at such an event “made him fear for his family”.

About 30,000 people attended the march, which saw the chanting of the controversial slogan “from the river to the sea, Palestine must be free”.

It came amid a rapidly rising death toll in Gaza where Israeli forces were carrying out a sustained aerial bombardment before an impending ground offensive.

More than 2,700 people have now been killed in retaliatory strikes after Hamas militants carried out an unprecedented attack on Oct 7 in which 1,400 Israelis died in a series of massacres.

The bystander, who filmed the demonstrator carrying the flag, said: “I had to go to Covent Garden anyway and was quite curious to see who shows up to these kinds of things, to see what the vibe was.”

He said he had also attended a pro-Israel rally outside the Kensington embassy in West London, which he described as a “sombre affair with candle-lighting”.

At the pro-Palestine protest he was shocked to see the black flag being waved so openly.

“Seeing an al-Qaeda flag while supporters are chanting ‘Allah akbar’ in broad daylight in London made me fear for my own family,” he said.

The use of a black flag with white holy script is an ancient tradition in the Islamic world and is often used peacefully.

In the modern era, however, black flags with the Islamic declaration of faith have become popular with jihadist and Islamist groups.

Al-Qaeda, al-Shabab, Boko Haram, Jabhat al-Nusra, al-Tawhid wal-Jihad in Iraq, jihadist fighters in Chechnya, Hizb al-Tahrir and Islamic State have all adopted versions of the flag.

Bill Roggio, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defence of Democracies in Washington, said: “The likely scenario here is that Hamas supporters are flying the flag of jihad.”

Met under fire

The Met police came under fire from MP’s following Saturday’s protest for not cracking down on people using intimidating language.

However, the force said it was now investigating two masked women who were seen wearing images of paragliders on their backs.

One of the young women led the crowd in repeated chants accusing Israel, the UK, France and Italy of being “terrorist states”.

The Met said that the display of the paraglider images “is being investigated by our crime team” with a view to filing a public order offence.

