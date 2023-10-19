Pro-Palestine protests in UK ‘stirred up by Iranian and Hamas network’

Pro-Palestine protests in the UK have been stirred up by a “sophisticated” Iranian and Hamas network operating within Britain, the Home Office’s extremism tsar will warn on Thursday.

In his first major speech, Robin Simcox, the head of the Commission for Countering Extremism, will say the thousands of protesters who have come out onto the streets following the Hamas terror attacks on Israel did not appear out of nowhere.

Instead, he will warn that there is a Hamas and Iran support network in Britain that is more “sophisticated, well-backed and capable” than many realise.

He will say that Iran, the key financier and military backer of Hamas, has the capacity not only to carry out or incite acts of violence on Britain’s streets but also to spread extremist views through regime-linked clerics, charities and educational institutes.

Last year, MI5 warned that Tehran had been behind 10 murder and kidnap plots, and in February this year the Metropolitan Police said that number had risen to 15.

Iran International, a dissident TV channel, was forced to stop broadcasting from its British headquarters after Scotland Yard warned that it could not protect staff.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, is known to believe the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is the biggest threat to the UK’s national security.

But her calls within Government for it to be proscribed have been resisted by the Foreign Office, which is concerned that such a move could do permanent damage to diplomatic relations.

On Thursday, Mr Simcox will argue that Hamas and its Iranian state sponsor pose a threat beyond the Middle East and that “it is time to confront reality” about the nature of the extremist threats faced following the Hamas attack on Israel.

Speaking at the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi), he will voice concern “that support for Hamas does not carry the stigma that support for other terrorist groups does” and that “terrorist attacks on Israel are seen as not only more justifiable than attacks on other countries but [also], to some, a cause for celebration.”

He will say that “too often, support for Palestinian rights has translated into rhetoric supportive of Hamas” and that “too many in positions of prominence have praised them or their leadership or sought to rationalise or excuse their acts of terror.”

Mr Simcox will also warn that Iranian-inspired clerics are behind the threat to freedom of expression by attempting to impose a de facto blasphemy code around criticism of religious prophets.

“We had death threats towards teachers who showed a depiction of Muhammad in the school classroom during a discussion of freedom of speech. It’s a concern that we could be drifting as a society informally into a kind of de facto blasphemy law, which is obviously a key issue for [the commission],” he said.

“Not just because we as a commission have a stake in protecting free speech, although of course we do, but because of some of the violent acts carried out against perceived blasphemers – the attack on Charlie Hebdo in Paris in January 2015, or the recent attempted assassination of Salman Rushdie.”

Last year also saw the film The Lady of Heaven, which tells the story of Fatima, the daughter of the prophet Muhammad, being pulled from cinemas in the UK after the Iranian government called said it was aimed at dividing Muslims and called for it to be banned.

Ahead of UK protests, eight Shia scholars in the country criticised the film, saying it would heighten sectarian tensions between Muslims.

Mr Simcox will also warn of the continued challenge posed by Islamist ideology in the form of people who “sit below the terrorism threshold” but promote “unacceptable” views such as hatred of Jews and minorities.

Other concerns he will highlight include a push to normalise the Taliban’s governance of Afghanistan and the extreme Right’s attempts to bolster its support by exploiting issues of mainstream concern.

