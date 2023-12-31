Pro-Palestinian caravan of 180 cars travels from Paterson to Teaneck

A caravan of an estimated 180 cars drove from Paterson to Teaneck on Sunday to protest in support of Gaza and Palestine.

Teaneck Mayor Michael Pagan told NorthJersey.com that the township’s focus is on public safety.

“We’re doing our due diligence to keep everyone in the community safe,” he said before noting that while the township believes the protestors are going to the at the Al 'Ummah Community Center mosque but they haven’t communicated anything to the officials.

Township officials found out earlier this afternoon that this was happening and they are grateful to local police departments for assisting, including the Port Authority, Bergenfield, Bogota and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department.

