Pro-Palestinian demonstrator arrested in front of Orlando weapons manufacturer

A demonstrator was arrested Thursday during a protest demanding the United States stop supplying Israel with weapons as the Israel-Hamas war continues.

In the late afternoon Lamia Lynn Moukaddam, who identifies as nonbinary, was arrested for resisting an officer without violence, according to the Orange County Corrections’ website.

Moukaddam was among a group of about 40 demonstrators who linked arms, chanted and held up signs in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza in front of the C4 Advanced Tactical Systems warehouse at 243 Wetherbee Road. The protest was put together by the Florida Palestine Network.

According to an arrest affidavit, Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. when protesters began to block the roadway in violation of state law. The affidavit said Moukaddam walked in front of a car and when a deputy attempted to stop them, they pulled away prompting a short struggle.

Demonstrator Michelle Suarez said deputies pinned Moukaddam down and arrested them after deputies told protesters to move to the sidewalk.

“Next thing I know my friend is being brutalized by the police,” she said. “It makes me feel like we don’t have the right the bring awareness.”

Suarez said Moukaddam is an organizer who was there for the protest.

“The U.S. shouldn’t be supplying weapons to a genocide,” Suarez said. “We have a responsibility to talk to our government and corporations who are profiting from the killing of women, children, men, of Palestinian people.”

War in the Gaza Strip started after Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

On Thursday, the White House announced Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas as negotiations continue for release of hostages held by terrorists.

