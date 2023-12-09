Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather outside Biden fundraising event in L.A.

As President Joe Biden landed in Los Angeles for a fundraiser benefitting his re-election bid, a group of pro-Palestinian protestors showed up outside the Holmby Hills event. "We want him to stop supporting the genocide in Gaza,” said Nashat Mshaiel, a protestor. “We do not wish to have our money sent to wars." Around 1,000 demonstrators showed up as an increased number of LAPD officers were deployed to the area leading up to the president’s Friday night arrival. KTLA's Sandra Mitchell reports on Dec. 8, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/politics/ap-politics/ap-biden-is-launching-a-hollywood-fundraising-blitz-to-tap-into-star-power-with-strikes-over/

