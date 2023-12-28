Pro-Palestinian demonstrators interrupt holiday travel at airports, dozens arrested
Dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators were arrested in New York City and Los Angeles for blocking traffic on roads leading to airports.
Dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators were arrested in New York City and Los Angeles for blocking traffic on roads leading to airports.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Class of 2024 will be announced ahead of the Super Bowl in February.
It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 17. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see the NFL keep its Christmas Day games in the years to come.
The New York Times is suing OpenAI and its close collaborator (and investor), Microsoft, for allegedly violating copyright law by training generative AI models on Times' content. In the lawsuit, filed in the Federal District Court in Manhattan, The Times contends that millions of its articles were used to train AI models, including those underpinning OpenAI's ultra-popular ChatGPT and Microsoft's Copilot, without its consent. The Times is calling for OpenAI and Microsoft to "destroy" models and training data containing the offending material and to be held responsible for "billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages" related to the "unlawful copying and use of The Times’s uniquely valuable works."
JAC Motors, a Volkswagen-backed Chinese automaker, unveiled the first mass-produced EV with a sodium-ion battery through its new Yiwei brand. Although sodium-ion battery tech has a lower density than lithium-ion, its lower costs, simpler and more abundant supplies and superior cold-weather performance could help accelerate mass EV adoption.
As a fan since 2015, I can say that working out has become — dare I say — fun!
The S&P 500 closed in on a record high Wednesday amid a low volume week of trading during the holidays.
The New York Times is suing OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement for using published news articles to train its artificial intelligence chatbots.
Jones' attempt to hand out a gift on Christmas Day was stymied by an overzealous fan.
Stars tend to shine during Championship Week. Here is a lineup of players who could blow up and win titles almost on their own.
The Big Ten will again be Caitlin Clark’s playground as opposing defenses try to find solutions for the senior and her NCAA-leading 30.5 points per game.
Have no fear: It comes with a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. Save $173!
But the movement can't rest on its laurels going into 2024.
Antonio Pierce is 4-3 leading the Raiders after he was promoted into the interim role.
Charles McDonald is joined by Yahoo Sports' very own Frank Schwab as the two go back and forth and give their biggest takeaways from the three wild Christmas Day NFL games and attempt to determine which teams are true Super Bowl contenders. Charles and Frank kick things off with some funny stories from the weekend, including the New England Patriots beating the Denver Broncos in what could end up being a total disaster for their draft position and Las Vegas Raiders CB Jack Jones snatching a football away from a small child after his interception. Next, Charles and Frank recap each of the Christmas Day games and give their analysis on the Raiders' big win, the Philadelphia Eagles barely beating the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens putting the league on notice. The duo finish off the show by discussing Frank's latest power rankings and which top teams should consider themselves true Super Bowl contenders.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Trevor Siemian is in line for another start in Week 17.
Here, we'll track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years, using Yahoo Sports' own default fantasy basketball settings to rank their production.
From the Chinese spy balloon to our hot, buggy, smoky summer, recapping a wild year in news.