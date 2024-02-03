Pro-Palestinian demonstrators shut down lanes on I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Demonstrators for a pro-Palestinian protest that began at City Hall are marching across the Memphis-Arkansas I-40 bridge, causing lanes to completely close.

Demonstrators can be seen on the Tennessee Department of Transportation cameras marching across the 1-40 bridge while traffic is backed up behind them.

They are currently covering all lanes of traffic going both directions.

It is advised that drivers avoid the area at this time.

