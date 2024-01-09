Pro-Palestinian march in Jewish neighbourhood sparks criticism from Windsor Jewish Federation

A screen capture from a cellphone video showing Windsor police vehicles escorting pro-Palestinian marchers on Victoria Boulevard in South Windsor on Dec. 31, 2023. (CBC News - image credit)

"Hebrew Heights." That's how Dan Brotman, executive director of the Windsor Jewish Federation, describes Victoria Boulevard — a residential neighbourhood in South Windsor.

The federation has issued a public statement expressing fears and concerns about a pro-Palestinian demonstration that included Victoria Boulevard in its marching route on Dec. 31.

Organizers say they weren't aware they were marching in a Jewish neighbourhood. But Brotman believes it was a form of deliberate intimidation.

"I can say that many members of our Jewish community felt unsafe and felt targeted, because that area has historically been known as a Jewish area. It is symbolic of Jewish Windsor," Brotman told CBC Windsor.

Brotman said there are 40 to 50 Jewish homeowners in the area of Victoria Boulevard.

There's no evidence, he said, that the route was planned for that reason.

"We can't prove it. But what we can say is that this is a strategy being used by the pro-Palestinian movement in other parts of North America, including in Toronto."

WJF's statement compared the Dec. 31 march in Windsor to pro-Palestinian demonstrations to protests on Avenue Road in north Toronto, an area with many Jewish businesses and synagogues.

The statement quotes Michael Levitt, CEO of the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre, who referred to the Toronto protesters as "the anti-Israel mob."

According to the WJF, the criticism is "equally applicable to the situation in South Windsor."

But Rasha Zaid, an organizer with Windsor4Palestine, bristled at the WJF statement, describing it as "inaccurate" and "insensitive."

"We are not a mob," Zaid told CBC Windsor. "We are protesters that speak the voice of humanity. We want nothing but peace on every land existing."

Zaid said Windsor4Palestine "had no idea whatsoever" that Victoria Boulevard has many Jewish homes.

Zaid said the main route of the protest was Dougall Avenue, and the only reason the marchers entered Victoria Boulevard was to conveniently turn back onto Dougall Avenue.

The popular Arab eatery Hamoudi's Shawarma is located just a block away from Victoria Boulevard.

"It's not just me," Zaid said. "Many members that actually live and grew up in Windsor had no idea (that area is Jewish)."

Zaid noted that Windsor police were aware of the demonstration ahead of time, and the marchers were escorted by multiple Windsor police vehicles.

Reached Monday, Windsor police stated that they provided "a visible presence to ensure public safety and maintain order."

"The emotions and tensions associated with these events are understood. We continue to engage with and meet regularly with all community representatives to promote dialogue and reduce tensions," Windsor police said.

Zaid said Windsor4Palestine has marched in other residential neighbourhoods with no problems. "There has never been an issue. We've been very cooperative. We have Jewish people, members of our community, that join our protest as well."

"There has not been an action in that neighbourhood that would make (the Jewish community) feel threatened in any way."

Regardless of the intent of the march, Brotman said the impact was the same as hundreds of demonstrators on foot filled the quiet Victoria Boulevard neighbourhood, waving Palestinian colours and chanting: "From the river to the sea."

Brotman said Israelis such as himself interpret the slogan, which refers to the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, as a call to wipe out the state of Israel. But this interpretation of the phrase has been contested by Palestinian and some Jewish experts.

"We do not want to see the Israeli-Palestinian conflict imported to Windsor-Essex," Brotman said.

Asked if there has been any correspondence between the Windsor Jewish Federation and Windsor4Palestine, Brotman said the federation "has no interest at this time in communicating" with the demonstrators.

Brotman said the WJF has requested a meeting with Windsor police to obtain clarification on what transpired on Dec. 31.