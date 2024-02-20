If these ‘pro-Palestinian’ marches aren’t anti-Semitic, answer me this

Life is full of little mysteries. For example: why do the words “flammable” and “inflammable” mean the same thing? Why do Americans insist on pronouncing “herbs” as “erbs”? Why does my phone’s autocorrect function appear to have been programmed by someone who can’t spell or punctuate?

Oh, and one more, while we’re at it. If British Leftists care as much as they claim to about the lives of innocent civilians in the Middle East, why didn’t they hold weekly mass marches demanding a ceasefire in Syria?

Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011, more than 350,000 people have been killed, mostly civilians. Some, as it happens, were Palestinians. An estimated 4,000 of them have been killed in the Syrian war. Meanwhile, around 120,000 Palestinians have fled Syria, and a further 280,000 have been internally displaced.

Despite the deaths, displacement and destitution of all these Palestinians and other innocent people, however, British Leftists have scarcely protested at all. Indeed, of the few British-based protests relating to the Syrian conflict, most were organised to oppose Western intervention in it. According to a BBC news report from August 2013, for instance, “several hundred” people marched on Downing Street, brandishing placards that read “Hands off Syria”.

On reflection, this approach seems curiously inconsistent. When civilians are being killed by one Middle Eastern country, British Leftists appear to take little interest, or argue that the West should keep its nose out and mind its own business.

Yet, when civilian deaths can be attributed to a certain other Middle Eastern country – one which, by sheer coincidence, happens to be the only country in the world with a population that is predominantly Jewish – British Leftists immediately seize the opportunity to condemn it, and march in furious protest against that country every Saturday for months on end, while taking particular relish in likening it to Nazi Germany, and ignoring the point that the country in question is retaliating to the kidnapping, rape and slaughter of its people by a Jew-hating terrorist group that is officially committed to the country’s eradication.

Two strikingly different responses. What on earth could account for such a discrepancy? Truly, my dear Watson, this is a three-pipe problem, and no mistake.

There’s only one thing we know for certain: when these Leftists insist that they aren’t anti-Semitic, it would be terribly hurtful to doubt them.

Why doesn’t the NHS tell men to breastfeed?

When our son was a baby, my wife breastfed him. It seemed like a good idea at the time. But I have now come to realise that it was a dreadful mistake.

Because, in the interests of fairness, I should have breastfed him, too.

That, at least, is the only conclusion I can draw from a remarkable story published at the weekend. According to a Sunday newspaper, an NHS Trust in Sussex has claimed that breast milk produced by trans women, using specially supplied medication, is every bit as healthy for a baby as the breast milk produced naturally by the baby’s biological mother.

Obviously I would never dream of doubting the wisdom of our beloved NHS. So it must be true. In which case, we must ask ourselves a very important question.

Why isn’t the NHS telling fathers to take this special medication, so that they can breastfeed their children, as well?

After all, if breast milk from a biological male is just as good as breast milk from a biological female, it seems only fair that in all couples the job of breastfeeding should be split 50:50, between the mother and the father. Most mothers find the job exhausting, what with all the countless night feeds they’re obliged to do. Think how much more rest they would get, if half the time they could simply hand their babies over to their husbands to suckle, instead.

Such an arrangement would suit everyone. Mothers would be happier. Fathers would feel more useful. And babies, as this NHS Trust makes clear, wouldn’t be disadvantaged in the slightest.

For some unknown reason, however, the NHS has yet to launch a campaign demanding that fathers take up breastfeeding. This strikes me as appallingly sexist and unjust, especially in our new era of equality and inclusivity. If the NHS truly believes that male breast milk is as good for babies as female breast milk, it should order all fathers to start pumping themselves with the appropriate medication at once.

Otherwise, people might start to query the assertion that male breast milk is as good as female breast milk. And then they might start to wonder why exactly this NHS Trust claimed that it was.

Way of the World is a twice-weekly satirical look at the headlines aiming to mock the absurdities of the modern world. It is published at 7am every Tuesday and Saturday

