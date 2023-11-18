Pro-Palestinian protest blocks traffic downtown
A pro-Palestinian protest has blocked traffic on DuSable Lake Shore Drive downtown.
One of X's key advertisers, Apple, will pause its advertising on the platform, according to a report from Axios. Apple follows in the footsteps of advertisers like IBM and the European Commission, who have suspended ads on X amid increased on-platform antisemitism. Per research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, X has failed to moderate hate speech on its platform that promotes antisemitic conspiracies, praises Hitler and dehumanizes Muslims and Palestinians.
Apple only released its M3 MacBook Pros a couple of weeks ago, but they're already on sale for Black Friday.
Our fantasy hockey waiver wire suggestions have plenty of options to give your roster a lift this week.
The health industry is plagued with many stumbling blocks these days, from new and controversial tech like AI to ever-increasing costs and an opaque health delivery system. Yahoo Finance LIVE tackled all that and more in a weeklong series Nov. 13-17.
2024 Nissan Armada keeps V8, jettisons base S trim. Entry price climbs $4,750, next-gen model with inline-six not far away.
Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Announced on February 13 that it will lay off 7% of its workforce, roughly 85 employees.
As investors increasingly bet on a soft landing, economists are quick to point out the risks.
Looking for the easiest way to stream every F1 event this season? Here's the entire 2023 schedule with each event and the best ways to watch them online.
End-to-end encrypted (E2EE) messaging app Signal has put out an interesting overview of the costs required to develop and maintain its pro-privacy systems which shield user data from tracking by default. The blog post, penned by Signal president Meredith Whittaker and developer Joshua Lund, reveals it's currently spends around $14 million per year on infrastructure to run the private messaging service; and a further $19 million per year on staff costs -- making a total of circa $33 million to keep the lights on and its "many millions" of users' messages safe from unintended eyes. It also projects the cost of running its service will rise to around $50 million by 2025.
Dalton Del Don delivers several players who could be foundational pieces when building daily fantasy lineups in Week 11.
We consider Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro the best Android phones for most people, and right now both handsets are on sale for the lowest prices we've seen ahead of Black Friday.
Microsoft is having its own Black Friday sale in which the Surface Pro 9 hybrid tablet is up to $800 off, depending on the specific model. Amazon is also selling Surface Pro tablets at a steep discount.
Save energy with this genius dryer vent cleaning kit that's loved by over 14,000 shoppers.
Despite battling mightily the entire game, the former "SNL" star beat the former child star by a single dollar.
If you're in the market for some portable power, this Black Friday Jackery Power Station deal could save you a huge $600!
One of the more unexpected products to launch out of the Microsoft Ignite 2023 event is a tool that can create a photorealistic avatar of a person and animate that avatar saying things that the person didn't necessarily say. Called Azure AI Speech text-to-speech avatar, the new feature, available in public preview as of today, lets users generate videos of an avatar speaking by uploading images of a person they wish the avatar to resemble and writing a script. Microsoft's tool trains a model to drive the animation, while a separate text-to-speech model -- either prebuilt or trained on the person's voice -- "reads" the script aloud.
The median miles between a buyer’s new home and the previous residence dropped to 20 miles in 2023 from 50 miles in 2022.
Alongside a bevy of creator updates, Instagram is adding a new feature that will allow users to create custom stickers for their Reels and Stories using AI. Driven by Meta's Segment Anything AI model, the stickers can be created by uploading your own photos or videos from your phone's Camera Roll, or choosing from eligible photos and videos on Instagram. Meta's custom Instagram stickers work much in the same way.
Chinese automobile manufacturer HiPhi just unveiled the HiPhi A, with a physical debut at this week’s Guangzhou Auto Show. The electric hypercar boasts a top speed of 186 MPH and reaches 60 mph in around two seconds.