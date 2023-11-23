Pro-Palestinian protesters force Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to stop

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was temporarily paused when a group of about 30 pro-Palestinian protesters ran into the street and apparently glued themselves to the pavement of the parade route in New York City.

The protesters were demonstrating along Sixth Avenue when a handful of them jumped the barricades and ran into the street along 49th Street.

PHOTO: People demonstrate during the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in Manhattan, New York City, Nov. 23, 2023. (Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters)

The protesters have been taken into custody, officials said.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden called into the parade to give their thanks and urged Americans to "come together."

"We have to remind ourselves how blessed we are to live in the greatest nation on the face of the earth," the president said. "Today is about coming together, giving thanks for this country we call home. And thanks to all the firefighters, police officers, first responders and our troops, some of whom are stationed abroad."

The first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade took place in 1927. It's been a holiday tradition ever since.

ABC News' Nadine El-Bawab contributed to this report.

