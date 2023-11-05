Pro-Palestinian protesters march through Downtown Brooklyn
A pro-Palestinian protest kicked off in front of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday.
A pro-Palestinian protest kicked off in front of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday.
Las Vegas dropped both games at Barclays Center this season, plus a look at the hardship contract situation Aces players commented on, Breanna Stewart awaits birth of second child and Kelsey Plum's offseason plan to move to New Jersey.
The Hamas attacks on Israel, which killed 1,600 people, have been a cause of celebration for some.
On a day that saw C.J. Stroud set the NFL on fire, the No. 1 pick had a day to forget.
C.J. Stroud was an outlier on Sunday as several quarterbacks struggled. Scott Pianowski examines Week 9's fantasy winners and losers.
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2023 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
Cam Akers' season is almost certainly over.
Stafford banged his thumb against a defender's helmet last week.
The Buffalo Bills safety will be inactive when the team plays in Cincinnati against the Bengals.
Interceptions don't get much worse than this.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
CJ Stroud set an NFL record with the best performance of his remarkable rookie campaign.
Just five days after joining the team, Joshua Dobbs posted a sterling performance to key a Vikings victory.
Minnesota rookie Jaren Hall's day ended in the first quarter with a goal-line concussion.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys vs. Birds game.
Senator Cynthia Lummis is vowing to block a SEC bulletin from becoming binding, citing it as another example of how the agency is 'overreaching' in its regulation of crypto assets.
JBL headphones for $25, and Instant Pot air fryer at a $100 discount, a wildly popular Fire TV Stick for at a 50% discount: Scoop 'em up while you can.
All you need are these five tools — available on Amazon, and starting at just $8.
'Tis the season for 40 new Hallmark holiday movies!
The world is watching the humanitarian crisis in Gaza unfold in real time through firsthand accounts documented on, of all places, Snapchat. Israel has retaliated against Hamas’ October 7 attack with unprecedented force against the Palestinian territory, claiming over 9,000 Palestinian lives according to Gaza Health Ministry numbers reported by the Associated Press. The Committee to Protect Journalists reports that at least 30 journalists have been killed since Israel’s bombardment and total blockade of the region began, and journalists in Gaza say that without consistent access to food, water and power, it’s becoming “impossible” to continue reporting.