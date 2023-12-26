Pro-Palestinian protesters and New York police scuffle

STORY: Several pro-Palestinian demonstrators were arrested during a protest in mid-town Manhattan on Christmas night.

Eyewitness video shows protestors pushing and shoving New York City Police (NYPD) officers as hundreds calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestinian conflict descended on New York City streets. It showed police restraining several protesters, one of whom appeared to have a bloodied face.

According to a spokesperson from the NYPD, "several individuals" were taken into custody during the protests on Monday (December 25) while an officer sustained minor injuries.