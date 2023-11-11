Pro-Palestinian Rally Shuts Down Grand Central Terminal

New York authorities closed down Grand Central Terminal after a massive pro-Palestinian rally occupied the station for the second time in two weeks, FOX 5 New York reported. Hundreds gathered at the station Friday evening to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war after thousands gathered in locations across Manhattan. Protesters occupied The New York Times building and flooded parks and streets across the city. A massive occupation by pro-Palestinian protesters prompted a shutdown of the station just two weeks prior as discontent over Israel’s siege of Gaza continues to prompt outcry from officials and the public.

