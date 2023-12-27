Pro-Palestinian vandalism removed from Forsyth Park memorial

The Forsyth Park Civil War memorial that was vandalized in the early morning hours of Dec. 24, 2023, was cleaned by a historic preservations specialist on Wednesday.

The graffiti that read “Free Gaza, Free Palestine” has been cleaned off of the Civil War monument in Forsyth Park.

According to City of Savannah spokesperson Joshua Peacock, the City of Savannah hired Landmark Preservation, historic preservation specialists, to clean the statue. That work order was filled today, three days after the red paint appeared.

At around 1 a.m. on Dec. 24, the statue was vandalized, according to previous reporting by the Savannah Morning News. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) launched an investigation into the incident. As of publication time, SPD's investigation remains ongoing. No arrests have been made, but evidence has been collected, according to Neil Penttila, public safety communication manager for the City of Savannah.

Hamas is a militant Palestinian nationalist and Islamist movement that governs more than 2 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. On Oct. 7 of this year, Hamas plunged Israel into a war after launching a ground invasion and missile attack that claimed the lives of 1,200 Israelis, most of them civilians, according to reporting by the Associated Press, which also reports that Israel's response has claimed the lives of more than 20,000 Palestinians.

