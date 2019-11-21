Pro-regime missile attack on refugee camp in Syria leaves 15 civilians dead

More than 15 civilians, including six children, seeking shelter in a Syrian refugee camp near the Turkish border were killed on Wednesday after it was hit by ballistic missiles fired by pro-government forces.
Two missiles hit the camp close to a maternity hospital shortly after 8.20pm local time in the town of Qah in the last remaining rebel-held province of Idlib in northwest Syria.
Footage from the scene showed tents engulfed in fire and people screaming. The youngest of the victims was in nappies and appeared to be under one year old.
Another of the missiles, which had been filled with cluster bombs, had failed to explode and was seen lying close to the site.
“The camp is the oldest in this area and is considered one of the oldest on the Turkish-Syrian border so everyone knows where it is,” Obeida Dandoosh, an activist who arrived at the scene shortly after the attack, told the Telegraph.
“There is nothing else here but the camp and one hospital for the regime to target,” he said. “The hospital is for newborn babies.”
He said he thought the camp was hit “with the aim of killing the biggest number of civilians and forcing them to flee.”
Another witness said he saw "lots of dead bodies, mostly children” and people running in a panic away from the camp.
Qah camp is just one of dozens across in Idlib, which are sheltering hundreds of thousands of people who fled to the border to escape fighting deeper in Syria.
Aid agencies have warned that conditions, which are already tough, will become dire as winter sets in.
Idlib is home to more than 3.5 million people, many who have been displaced from elsewhere in the country. President Bashar al-Assad’s regime has been trying to retake the area from the Islamist rebels groups who control it.
Russia, which supports Assad, and Turkey, a backer of the opposition, had cosponsored a ceasefire for Idlib earlier this year that has since faltered.
The Syrian regime and its Russian backers have repeatedly hit hospitals in rebel-held areas over the course of the civil war. It was not immediately clear which was responsible for Wednesday night’s attack.
The maternity hospital in Qah was the 65th attack on 47 health facilities in northwest Syria since the end of April, according to the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) which supports medical facilities in the province.
The attack is also the sixth time a maternity hospital being targeted.
SAMS confirmed the location of the hospital had been shared with the United Nations, which would have passed the information on to Russia as part of its deconfliction mechanism.
Aid organisations like SAMS had hoped by sharing coordinates of their medical facilities there would be some accountability if and when they were bombed.
Earlier this year, UN officials alleged Russian forces may be deliberately targeting hospitals and schools as a tactic to "terrorise" civilians - accusations denied by both Damascus and Moscow.
The body has established a board of inquiry to investigate the bombing of UN-supported medical facilities in the northwest of the country.
“Today as we celebrate World Children’s Day, innocent children in Idlib have been subjected to this unlawful, inhumane bombardment,” said Dr Mufaddal Hamadeh, SAMS president. “We are appalled by this egregious disregard for human life, especially on the day we are supposed to celebrate our future generations.”
Mark Cutts, the UN”s deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, said. “I find it sickening that missiles hit vulnerable civilians, including elderly people, women and children sheltering in tents and makeshift shelters in a camp for internally displaced people. This horrific incident needs to be fully investigated.”