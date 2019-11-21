Pro-regime missile attack on refugee camp in Syria leaves 15 civilians dead

Young boys inspect the damage following Syrian regime bombardment on a makeshift camp in the village of Qah near the Turkish border in the northwestern Idlib - AFP

More than 15 civilians, including six children, seeking shelter in a Syrian refugee camp near the Turkish border were killed on Wednesday after it was hit by ballistic missiles fired by pro-government forces.

Two missiles hit the camp close to a maternity hospital shortly after 8.20pm local time in the town of Qah in the last remaining rebel-held province of Idlib in northwest Syria.

Footage from the scene showed tents engulfed in fire and people screaming. The youngest of the victims was in nappies and appeared to be under one year old.

Another of the missiles, which had been filled with cluster bombs, had failed to explode and was seen lying close to the site.

“The camp is the oldest in this area and is considered one of the oldest on the Turkish-Syrian border so everyone knows where it is,” Obeida Dandoosh, an activist who arrived at the scene shortly after the attack, told the Telegraph.

A woman holds an injured girl by last night's Syrian regime bombardment on a makeshift camp in the village of Qah Credit: AFP More

“There is nothing else here but the camp and one hospital for the regime to target,” he said. “The hospital is for newborn babies.”

He said he thought the camp was hit “with the aim of killing the biggest number of civilians and forcing them to flee.”

Another witness said he saw "lots of dead bodies, mostly children” and people running in a panic away from the camp.

Qah camp is just one of dozens across in Idlib, which are sheltering hundreds of thousands of people who fled to the border to escape fighting deeper in Syria.

Aid agencies have warned that conditions, which are already tough, will become dire as winter sets in.

Idlib is home to more than 3.5 million people, many who have been displaced from elsewhere in the country. President Bashar al-Assad’s regime has been trying to retake the area from the Islamist rebels groups who control it.

An injured boy rests after receiving treatment at Aqrabat hospital following pro-Syrian regime bombardment Credit: AFP More

Russia, which supports Assad, and Turkey, a backer of the opposition, had cosponsored a ceasefire for Idlib earlier this year that has since faltered.

The Syrian regime and its Russian backers have repeatedly hit hospitals in rebel-held areas over the course of the civil war. It was not immediately clear which was responsible for Wednesday night’s attack.

The maternity hospital in Qah was the 65th attack on 47 health facilities in northwest Syria since the end of April, according to the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) which supports medical facilities in the province.