Pro-Russia politician assassinated in car bomb attack in occupied Ukraine

Ukraine’s spy agency said it ordered the assassination of a Russian-backed politician with a car bomb in occupied Luhansk.

Mikhail Filiponenko was killed on Wednesday morning in the eastern Ukrainian region, local media reported Wednesday, citing his son.

“A special operation to eliminate Filiponenko was implemented jointly with representatives of the resistance movement. As a result of the morning explosion, Filiponenko died on the spot,” Ukraine’s military intelligence said.

Filiponenko was one of many Moscow-installed officials in the region’s local parliaments, which Russia annexed last year despite not having full military control over them.

Russian media outlets posted photos of a destroyed dark 4x4 car parked at the side of the road, with blood smeared across the driver’s seat, in what they said was the aftermath of the attack.

Several high-profile backers of Russia’s assault on Ukraine and Moscow-installed officials in territory seized by Russian forces have been attacked and assassinated since the conflict started last February.

Last month, Oleg Tsaryov, a pro-Kremlin politician that Moscow was reportedly lining up to lead a puppet government in Kyiv, survived being shot in his hotel complex on the annexed peninsula of Crimea.

The aftermath of the car bomb - Twitter / X

Moscow has said Ukrainian secret services were behind that and several other attacks, including the car bombing of nationalist Darya Dugina outside Moscow last year and the bombing of military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in a Saint Petersburg cafe in April.

There was no immediate comment from Kyiv on Wednesday’s bombing.

Filiponenko was a former head of the Luhansk local militia - the Moscow-backed separatist army that had been fighting against Kyiv since 2014.

It came as a Russian military court on Wednesday sentenced a Ukrainian soldier to 19 years for allegedly shooting a civilian he suspected of being a Russian infiltrator in Mariupol last March.

Russian investigators said Anton Cherednik, a member of Ukraine’s naval infantry, killed one man in the southern Ukrainian city - which was under siege by Russian forces at the time - after stopping two civilians while on a patrol.

Russian forces launched an intense assault on Mariupol, a port city home to more than 400,000 people before the conflict, destroying large swathes in weeks of air strikes, shelling and gun battles at the start of the conflict last year.

Anton Cherednik, a member of Ukraine's naval infantry, was sentenced to 19 years for allegedly shooting a civilian he suspected of being a Russian infiltrator - AFP via Getty Images

On Wednesday, Russia’s southern district military court in the city of Rostov-on-Don found Cherednik guilty of “murder”, trying to “violently seize power”, the “use of prohibited means and methods of warfare” and committing a “terrorist act”.

It sentenced him to 19 years - the first three in prison, and the rest in a Russian penal colony.

Prosecutors said Cherednik shot one of the men after an exchange about a Ukrainian type of bread, palyanitsya, an unfamiliar and difficult word for Russians to pronounce.

In interrogations, he acknowledged shooting the man but said it was because he had flinched as if he was going to pull out a weapon, not because he had incorrectly pronounced the word, as Russian media reported.

At Wednesday’s court session, Cherednik sat in a glass dock at the front of the cage, with a shaved head and in dark clothes.

He had pleaded guilty to murder, but rejected the other charges against him and intends to appeal the sentence, his lawyers told Russian media after the ruling.

Russia took thousands of Ukrainian soldiers captive after the fall of Mariupol, with some sent to Russia and others held in occupied eastern Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Russian-installed authorities in eastern Ukraine sentenced four other captive Ukrainian soldiers to long sentences for alleged violence against civilians during the battle for Mariupol last year.

Ukraine has also tried and sentenced a number of Russian soldiers on charges of war crimes committed during the conflict.

