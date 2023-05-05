Pro-Russian blogger Gonzalo Lira detained in Kharkiv

Gonzalo Lira

According to investigation, the man is a citizen of a Latin American country but has lived in Kharkiv for several years. Law enforcement authorities accuse him of supporting Russian occupation and valorizing Moscow’s apparent war crimes during the war.

Additionally, he is said to have engaged in attempts to discredit Ukraine’s highest military and political leadership.

In spring 2022, he filmed provocative videos, showing the faces of Ukrainian soldiers and insulting the country’s defenders. He posted the videos on YouTube and Twitter, where he has nearly 300,000 subscribers.

The SBU has also accused him of denying the facts of Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities and the mass killings of civilians by the invading forces.

During a search of his possessions, law enforcement officials found mobile phones and a computer that contained evidence of his illegal activity.

He has been remanded in custody by the court, and the investigation is ongoing.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine