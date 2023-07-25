Pro-Russian MP Ponomaryov arrested for two months

Oleksandr Ponomarev

An MP from the banned pro-Russian party Opposition Platform - For Life (OP-FL), Oleksandr Ponomaryov, has been sent to pre-trial detention for two months without the right to post bail, Ukrainian news outlet Graty reported on July 25, citing court proceedings.

The court fully satisfied the prosecutor's motion. The trial took place behind closed doors.

On July 24, the sitting member of parliament from the banned OP-FL party, Oleksandr Ponomaryov, was charged with high treason, based on the evidence provided by Ukraine’s SBU security service and the State Bureau of Investigations.

According to the SBU, after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the MP, while being in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhya Oblast, voluntarily started cooperating with Russian forces there.

Ponomaryov re-registered businesses he controlled to comply with Russian laws, opened accounts in local "branches" of Russian banks, and organized the production of material assets and their transfer to Russian occupation forces.

When the MP went to Kyiv, he continued to coordinate enterprises that assist Russia in the war against Ukraine.

In December 2021, Ukrainian journalists found out that Ponomaryov holds Russian citizenship.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine