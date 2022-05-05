Pro-Russian propagandist Anatoly Shariy arrested in Spain

The pro-Russian blogger Anatoly Shariy has been detained in Spain

According to Ukraine’s SBU security service, Shariy, a Ukrainian citizen, was detained by the Spanish National Police on May 4.

“This became possible due to close cooperation between the Security Service of Ukraine with the Prosecutor General’s Office and international partners, and as a result of a multi-level special operation by Ukrainian law enforcement officers,” an SBU statement reads.

The intelligence and security agency of Ukraine suspects Shariy of committing crimes under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Art. 111 (High treason)

Art. 161 (Violation of equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, religious beliefs, disability and other grounds).

Investigators say they believe that Shariy was carrying out illegal activities to the detriment of Ukraine's national security in the information sphere. There is reason to believe that Shariy acted on behalf of foreign entities, Ukrainian investigators say.

Shariy was informed about the case against him last year.

