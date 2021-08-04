Pro skateboarder Terry Kennedy charged with first-degree murder after alleged victim dies from injuries

Professional skateboarder Terry Kennedy has been charged with first-degree murder after a man he allegedly attacked in an Illinois motel succumbed to his injuries, the DuPage County State’s Attorney told Fox News on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old athlete first appeared in court on Monday for a bond hearing on the new first-degree murder charge and at Kennedy’s request, Judge Michael Reidy continued the case until August 9, 2021, as Kennedy does not yet have an attorney.

State Attorney Robert Berlin maintained that a bond hearing is expected to happen on that day but Judge Reidy ordered that Kennedy will be held without bail in the interim.

The one-count charge levied against Kennedy was filed on August 2, 2021, and alleges that "on or about the hour of 11:05 AM on or about the 27th of July, 2021 in the County of DuPage, State of Illinois, Terry Kennedy committed the offense of Murder-1st Degree-Probability of Death in violation of 720 ILCS 5/9-1(a)(2)."

The Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed that the alleged victim, Josiah Kassahun, 23, had died from "blunt force trauma to the head due to assault" and the manner of death has been ruled a "homicide."

According to prosecutors, Kennedy allegedly "without legal justification punched Josiah Kassahun in the head causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the pavement and then kicked him in the torso, knowing such acts created a strong probability of great bodily harm to Josiah Kassahun, thereby causing the death of Josiah Kassahun, contrary to the form of the statute in such case made and provided and against the peace and dignity of the People of the State of Illinois."

The State Attorney’s office declined to provide additional details citing Illinois Supreme Court Rules of Professional Responsibility but maintained that the Oakbrook Terrace Police Department will issue a joint press release after Kennedy’s bond hearing on August 9, 2021.

At the time of the incident, Kennedy allegedly told arresting police officers: "I will kill one of you police. We kill police where I’m from," a police spokesperson told TMZ, according to the gossip site.

The outlet further pressed that Kennedy and Kassahun had been friends at one point and often skated together during their days as up-and-coming skaters.

Kennedy had his own reality show in 2010, "Being Terrey Kennedy" which lasted for a season and has even skated with Rob Dyrdek during his career and was a featured character in the "Skate" video games.

