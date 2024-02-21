Pro Tem Greg Treat says Senate will take up the grocery tax cut on Thursday

President Pro Tem Greg Treat holds a media session in January after the Senate adjourned during a special session of the 59th Oklahoma Legislature.

The state Senate's 40-strong Republican Caucus voted Wednesday to move a bill that would eliminate the state's portion of the grocery sales tax.

The tax deal, forged after a caucus meeting that lasted several hours, was part of Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat's legislative package. Treat has called for eliminating the state's portion of the grocery sales tax since last year.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Treat issued a media statement saying the Senate would take up the tax cut on Thursday.

“I have long been an advocate for giving Oklahomans relief at the grocery store,” Treat's statement said. “Our caucus had a robust, and lengthy debate over where and how to cut taxes for Oklahomans. While there were many good ideas and different ways to cut taxes we discussed, the caucus has collectively coalesced around cutting the state portion of the grocery tax.

"Once signed into law and after it takes effect, this will give Oklahomans relief every time they purchase groceries. This legislation is common sense and will help everyone."

The push for tax cuts — either in grocery or the personal income tax rate — has, so far, dominated the legislative session. On the session's opening day, Gov. Kevin Stitt used his State of the State speech to call for tax cuts, saying the people of Oklahoma deserved a pay raise. Cutting taxes, the governor said, would put more money into the state treasury.

"With record savings and surpluses, I’m asking, 'if not now, when?'" Stitt said on Feb. 5. "Let’s get Oklahoma back on the path to zero. Two years ago, we cut a quarter point from the individual income tax and we lowered business tax by two full percentage points. Since then, revenue collections have increased by $1.5 billion. That’s been the trend after every tax cut we’ve passed."

Treat has long been an advocate for cutting the state's portion of the grocery sales tax. He cited estimates that said eliminating the grocery tax would save average Oklahomans 5.5 times more money than a 0.25% income tax cut.

But while both Stitt and House Speaker Charles McCall have pushed for a .25% cut in the state's personal income tax, Treat countered that the grocery tax cut would be the only tax cut made this session.

“To be clear — this is the only tax relief the Senate will be seeking this year. To ensure state services and recent critical investments in education and infrastructure remain intact in the long and short term, there is no way to do more at this time," Treat said.

"I appreciate my Senate colleagues who have worked on this issue for months and who also agree this is the best path forward. We have done a tremendous job of holding the line and not giving in to cheap political wins or rhetoric that would have put the state on the wrong fiscal path.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks at a news conference on Feb. 16.

Stitt has said he would "sign any tax cut" that crossed his desk.

Still, though Treat and the governor could find common ground with a grocery tax cut, the Senate appears unlikely to do both a cut for the grocery tax and a reduction in the personal income tax.

The Senate will use a bill passed by the House of Representatives last session as the vehicle for the grocery tax cut. That bill, House Bill 1955, carried over from last year. The bill includes the provision preventing cities and towns from raising their portion of the sales tax, saying: "Any new sales or excise tax levied by a county or county enacted prior to June 30, 2025, is also prohibited from being applicable to food and food ingredients."

The measure is expected to go to the governor's desk by next week.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma Senate to take up grocery tax cuts after GOP caucus vote