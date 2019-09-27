This Pro-Touring 1968 Chevy C10 Is Full Of Low, Show, And Go

This classic lowrider is powered by an LS3 6.2-liter V8 engine.

Built to debut the Speedtech Performance Pro-Touring C10 chassis during the SEMA show, this 1968 Chevrolet C10 pickup features classic body lines filled to the brim with modern components. Tom Argue Design of Clearwater, Florida assembled this beautiful classic truck, and RK Motors is excited to offer the opportunity to call this classic Chevy truck your very own.

This Stunning 1968 Chevy C10 Is Full Of Low, Show, And Go More

This beautiful pickup features an immaculate exterior sprayed in Porsche Carrera White PPG with contrasting red pinstripes and satin Tungsten accents. Power meets the pavement through Forgeline MS3C wheels wrapped with Michelin Pilot Super Sport rubber.

Pumping out a stout 525-horsepower and 486 lb/ft of torque is a Chevrolet Performance LS 375cui V8 engine with a 10:7:1 compression ratio. A 4L65E 4-speed automatic transmission transfers power down to the capable Ford 9-inch rear end that houses 3.90 gears. Wilwood 6-piston calipers clamp down on drilled and slotted rotors to halt the hustle, and a modern rack and pinion steering setup easily maneuvers any turn with the help of a Sparco steering wheel. A modern suspension setup is mated to a sturdy chassis all by Speedtech Performance.

Open the doors to an immaculate yet elegant interior complete with houndstooth accents and Katzkin lining. A host of modern amenities are embedded in the stylish dashboard including a Pioneer audio system, telemetry, and air conditioning. To eliminate road noise, the floor has been wrapped in sound-deadening Dynamat.

A new cab started the project, and it was fitted with one-piece side glass with its drip rails removed. The floor of the truck's bed was raised four-inches and was fitted around 3-inch widened wheel tubs, and slosh Tubz inner fenders are joined by a smoothed firewall.

If you're in the market for a unique and stunning pro-touring Chevy C10 classic pickup truck, contact RK Motors today. This beaut is listed at $165,900, but feel free to make an offer here.



