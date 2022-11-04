Pro Traders and Algorithms Have Overrun the Fast-Twitch Option Market

Lu Wang
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- While it might look like a reprise of meme-era excess, the 2022 boom in very-short-lived index options is more than a retail phenomenon.

Most Read from Bloomberg

So say JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists including Peng Cheng, whose team studied public trading data and found that small-fry investors can’t be responsible for the explosion of S&P 500 contracts that mature within 24 hours, a category known as zero day to expiry, or 0DTE.

The assumption that this particular trading frenzy was the province of retail day traders has been fueled by the prevalence of small-size transactions, typically associated with the retail crowd, Peng says. More likely it’s computer-powered institutions breaking down big orders into small ones to cloak their strategies, he says.

“It is tempting to overestimate the retail activity in 0DTE options, given one observes a large number of small trades,” Cheng wrote in a note to clients Thursday. However, “due to the proliferation of algo trading, trade size is no longer a good classifier for retail vs. institutional.”

By the team’s estimate, about 5.6% of all volume in such short-dated options in the past month can be attributed to retail market orders. While that’s higher than the average for all the index’s options trading, it’s obviously not the dominant flow. Moreover, the distribution of 0DTE option trade sizes are largely identical to regular ones.

The research adds empirical evidence to the claim from strategists at firms like Nomura Securities International Inc. and RBC Capital Markets that institutional investors are driving the recent boom in these fast-trigger, high-risk options trades.

During the third quarter, S&P 500 options expiring within one day accounted for more than 40% of total volume, almost doubling from six months ago, according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Some market watchers attributed the rush to the need among defensively positioned money managers to catch up to the market rally by purchasing bullish call options. Others suggest institutions are flocking to the products to manage portfolio risk when intraday reversals have become a signature feature of 2022’s market.

Whatever the reason, these contracts have seen holders go in and out in a flash. Only about 6% of these options were kept open until maturity, JPMorgan data show.

What does it mean for the market? While not unanimously accepted, one narrative holds that the explosion in options trading causes derivatives to amplify moves in underlying assets, potentially creating market dislocations.

The group at the center of it all is options dealers, who take the other side of the trade and must buy and sell stocks to keep a market-neutral stance. The theoretical value of stock required for market makers to hedge the directional exposure resulting from all options activity is known as delta.

Breaking all 0DTE options trades into five-minutes intervals, Cheng and his colleagues then plotted their deltas at trade imitation against the S&P 500’s performance. In short, the team found that over the past month, the market impact from those trades can vary from a drag of as much as 0.6% to a boost of up to 1.1%.

“There is indeed some market impact on the SPX from 0DTE delta,” the team wrote.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bailey Says UK Has Work to Do to Fix Damage From Truss Tax Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamBank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the recent market turmoil triggered by former Prime Minister Liz Truss’s fiscal plans damaged

  • Ford in Talks With Korean Firms to Build Cathode Plant in Quebec

    (Bloomberg) -- US automaker Ford Motor Co. is in talks with South Korean battery cell maker SK On Co. and electric-vehicle battery component producer EcoPro BM Co. to build a cathode material plant in Quebec.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing Steam‘Sloppy’ US

  • Sheboygan Area School District budget includes 3% teacher salary increase, more for private school vouchers. Here’s what to know.

    The Sheboygan school district faces decreased revenue this year because of a declining number of students and no increase in per-pupil funding.

  • United Wholesale Mortgage nets $326M in 3Q profit, surpasses Rocket in 1 key measure

    The Pontiac-based company managed to raise its profit and mortgage volume in the third quarter, despite a slowing market in the mortgage business.

  • Bunzl (LON:BNZL) shareholders have earned a 13% CAGR over the last three years

    By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you choose individual stocks with...

  • Browns Rookie Stock Watch: Stock up on Martin Emerson, stock down on Perrion Winfrey

    How have the rookies on the Cleveland Browns fared through the first eight games of their careers?

  • Is OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited's (NASDAQ:OSW) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

    OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over...

  • B&M European Value Retail S.A.'s (LON:BME) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 82% Above Its Share Price

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of B&M European Value...

  • When Is the Best Time To Buy Christmas Presents at These Popular Stores?

    It wasn't that long ago that holiday shoppers in search of great deals would scour the Black Friday ads while the Thanksgiving turkey cooked, circle the best buys and figure out a shopping strategy...

  • How UX Network Offers Price, Speed That Make Ethereum Seem Like 'Playground For Rich Kids'

    In 2017, Block.one, led by Dan Larimer and Brendan Blumer, launched the Entrepreneur Operating System (EOS) protocol, one of the earliest "Ethereum Killers," aiming to support decentralized finance apps at enterprise scale for a global audience. It offered the speed, scalability and comparative cheapness that would put it well ahead of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) for most developers. Yet EOS had the mixed fortune of being somewhat ahead of its time, and all did not go according to plan. The EOS netwo

  • U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October, better than expected as hiring remains strong

    Job growth was stronger than expected in October despite Federal Reserve interest rate increases aimed at slowing what is still a strong labor market.

  • Enel teams up with Brenmiller to test rock-based energy storage

    Italy's biggest utility Enel and Israel's Brenmiller Energy have teamed up to build a rock-based storage system in Tuscany as they test new technologies to increase flexibility in the use of renewable energy. The technology allows excess energy produced from renewable sources to be stored in the form of heat and makes the power plant more flexible, the two groups said in a joint statement. "This solution makes renewables more reliable, flexible and resilient and can be used to decarbonise sectors that need heat at high temperatures," said Enel's Head of Innovation Ernesto Ciorra, adding the system was based on the use of common stones and not rare materials, making it sustainable.

  • Ex-Fed Chief Greenspan Sees Dollar With ‘Tailwind’ Into 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan sees a monetary “tailwind” for the dollar in the coming year even in the event that US monetary policymakers slow or halt their current interest-rate hiking campaign.Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyRussi

  • Credit Suisse Buyback Sees Investors Hold On to Half of Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- A $3 billion debt buyback offer by Credit Suisse Group AG has so far been taken up by holders of about half that amount as many opt to keep their discounted bonds issued by the embattled Swiss lender.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing Steam‘Slop

  • US Earnings to Watch: Disney, Lyft, Rivian, NIO, Tapestry

    (Bloomberg) -- Financial markets were roiled this week after the Federal Reserve announced a fourth rate hike of 75bps, with the S&P 500 Index suffering its worst rout on a Fed decision day since January 2021, although gains in industrial and commodity companies helped the benchmark pare losses. Still, even as companies like Airbnb, Moderna, Paypal, Peloton, Qualcomm and Stryker trimmed their forecasts this week, and some cut staff in preparation for “leaner times,” some strategists say the gloo

  • Down 46%, Is Amazon Stock a Bear Market Buy?

    The Nasdaq Index has fallen 34% year to date, with big tech companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) (down 46% this year) leading the plunge. While total sales increased by 15% year over year to $127.1 billion, operating income fell from $4.9 billion to $2.5 billion, a decline of roughly 49%. As in the second quarter, the bottom-line weakness stems from Amazon's U.S. and international e-commerce segments, which over-expanded during the pandemic and now face lower efficiency.

  • US Jobs Top Forecasts, Unemployment Up in Mixed Picture for Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- US businesses reported strong hiring and wage increases in October although the unemployment rate climbed, offering a mixed picture as Federal Reserve officials debate how long to extend their campaign to curb elevated inflation.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail I

  • Fantasy Football: Sit/Start tips for Week 9 of the NFL season

    Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every game on the Week 9 slate.

  • Herschel Walker's Senate run is a stain on American democracy

    When ill-equipped people threaten America’s path forward with baseless candidacies, it fractures the hard-fought foundation of this country.

  • Petrobras Set for Political Uproar as Board Approves $8.5 Billion Dividend

    (Bloomberg) -- Petrobras announced another blockbuster dividend payment, rewarding shareholders at a moment of growing concern that Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s return to power in Brazil will bring the bonanza to a halt.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing Steam‘