Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood is being investigated for possible voter fraud
Lin Wood, a pro-Trump attorney who spent months spreading baseless claims of a rigged election and participating in lawsuits to overturn the results, is under investigation for potential voter fraud.
During an interview with Atlanta's WSB-TV, Wood said he changed his residency from Georgia to South Carolina on Monday, but in a follow-up email, he told reporter Justin Gray that he has been "domiciled in South Carolina for several months after purchasing property in the state in April."
This has sparked an investigation by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whose office told NBC News on Tuesday that the "question is whether [Wood] was a legal resident" of the state when he voted there in November. Under Georgia law, "if a person removes to another state with the intention of making it such person's residence, such person shall be considered to have lost such person's residence in this state."
Wood, who has called for the execution of former Vice President Mike Pence, is also the subject of an investigation by the State Bar of Georgia, and has refused their order that he undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
