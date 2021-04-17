Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood receives standing ovation after making 'QAnon' gestures to crowd, report says

Joshua Zitser
·3 min read
lin wood trump
Attorney Lin Wood, member of President Donald Trump's legal team, gestures while speaking during a rally on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Alpharetta, Ga. Ben Margot/Associated Press

  • Lin Wood repeatedly drew a 'Q' symbol with his finger at a conference, Newsweek reported.

  • The lawyer also referred to 'Q' several times and falsely claimed that Trump is still president.

  • The 'Q' symbol is associated with the discredited, far-right conspiracy theory 'QAnon.'

Lin Wood, a far-right attorney and loyal ally to former President Donald Trump, sent an audience into a frenzy when he made 'Q' gestures during a convention speech on Friday, according to Newsweek.

The Georgia lawyer, who has gained notoriety for spreading election misinformation and calling for former Vice President Mike Pence's execution, spoke at the conservative Health and Freedom Conference at Rhema Bible College in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He repeatedly drew a 'Q' symbol in their air with his right index finger, Newsweek reported.

The letter 'Q' has become synonymous with the far-right conspiracy movement 'QAnon.' Adherents of this discredited conspiracy theory believe that a mythical cabal of Satanic pedophiles, who are thought to be part of the "deep state," work together to undermine former President Donald Trump.

During Wood's speech, Newsweek reported, he referenced 'Q' several times.

"He [God] is going to rebirth you into the spirit world and create exactly the person that he intended you to be," Wood said, according to the media outlet. "There's your Q."

The audience, Newsweek said, then began cheering and rose for a standing ovation while he continued to sound out and draw the letter.

"That is Q. What does that Q mean?" he reportedly continued. "Don't you ever give up hope on this country."

trump qanon
A Trump supporters holds up a large QAnon sign while waiting in line to see President Donald J. Trump at his rally on August 2, 2018/ Rick Loomis/Getty Images

Wood then proceeded to claim falsely that Trump is still in office. "He won the presidency and he is the person that we the people selected," Wood said, according to Newsweek. "Donald J. Trump is still the president of the United States of America. He is your president."

He also used the speech to target Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical adviser, and to compare himself to the Hebrew King David, the media outlet said.

Wood, who is best known for painting a false narrative of a stolen election by filing failed lawsuits, is no stranger to controversy.

He was permanently banned from using Twitter after violating a suspension by inciting violence, BuzzFeed News reported.

The State Bar of Georgia is also looking into disciplining him for imploring his followers to target members of the institution, Insider's Connor Perrett previously reported.

The Health and Freedom Conference dedicated to opposing the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the loss of freedoms is due to conclude Saturday night with a mask burning ceremony.

Read the original article on Business Insider

