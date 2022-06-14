Pro-Trump Candidate Calls for Executing Parents of LGBTQ+ Kids

Trump-Endorsed Candidate Calls For Executing Parents of LGBTQ+ Kids

The Trump-endorsed Republican candidate in South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District called for the arrest and execution of those who advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and the protection of trans children.

During an appearance on The Stew Peters Show, Pastor Mark Burns was asked by host Jane Ruby to commit to voting for transphobic laws that target LGBTQ+ children and their parents and ending what she called “this war on children.” Burns went much further than committing to voting for legislation.

“Not only will I vote to make sure that those parents be held for child abuse because there’s no such thing as trans kids, only abusive parents, period,” Burns responded adding that trans-supportive parents are unnaturally influencing their children’s development.

“I want to make sure that those parents are being held accountable,” Burns continued. “We should start putting some of those parents in jail for abusing their child’s minds, and especially in the school system. Any teacher is [sic] teaching that LGBT, transgenderism, flurries [sic], the groomers, any sexual orientation communication in the school system should be immediately terminated but also be held for abusing young children. Our children should not be born to be indoctrinated. That is 1922 Nazi Germany all over again.”

The comments by Burns echo Republican leadership who have called LGBTQ+ people and allies "groomers" as well as calling gender-affirming health care for trans youth "child abuse."

Burns said the underlying goal of those he called “the LGBT transgender grooming our children’s minds” is to destabilize the country. He said that parents and teachers discuss LGBTQ+ issues with children are a "national security threat" to the U.S.

“That’s why when I’m elected, I don’t want to just vote. I want to start holding people accountable for treason to the Constitution. I am going to push to reenact HUAC,” he said, referring to the House Un-American Activities Committee.

Story continues

HUAC was the 1938 committee created by U.S. Sen. Samuel Dickstein to investigate the danger of Nazi sympathizers and agents infiltrating the country. It was later used during the Cold War to look for communist infiltration. In the Senate, Sen. Joseph McCarthy held similar hearings in what became known as the Army-McCarthy hearings.

“We need to hold people for treason, start having some public hearings, and start executing people who are found guilty for their treasonous acts against the Constitution of the United States of America,” Burns concluded. “Just like they did back in 1776.”

The struggle to protect LGBTQ+ rights and trans children was not the only issue drawing the Trump-endorsed Republican, as his ire for “the death killer Fauci” was equally strong, saying Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President, “should be held for treason, hung for treason for the millions of deaths, the thousands of deaths that he’s responsible for that federal forced vaccination tyranny. This shows you that the book of Revelations is coming to pass.”