A pro-Trump Capitol rioter asked 'Where's the big Jew?' while searching for Chuck Schumer in the Senate: NYT

Eliza Relman
·2 min read
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat from New York, united his caucus to pass $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • A rioter was heard asking "Where's the big Jew?" while searching for Schumer's desk amid the Capitol siege.

  • Schumer, the first Jewish person to lead the Senate, had been evacuated to a secure location.

  • He only later found out about the anti-Semitic rioter pursuing him, The New York Times reported.

A Capitol rioter was heard asking "Where's the big Jew?" while searching for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's desk during the deadly siege on January 6, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Schumer, the first Jewish person and New Yorker to lead the Senate, was evacuated to a secure location during the insurrection and only later found out about the anti-Semitic rioter pursuing him.

During former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, House managers showed security camera footage of Schumer's bodyguards escorting him away from the rioters, who he nearly came in contact with.

Schumer became the senate majority leader on January 6, the same day that hundreds of Trump's loyalists breached the Capitol during a joint session of Congress to finalize President Joe Biden's victory. Earlier that day, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff both won their Senate races in Georgia, handing Democrats 50 seats in the upper chamber, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tiebreaking 51st vote.

Many of the rioters who breached the Capitol espouse or belong to groups, including the Boogaloos and the Proud Boys, that support neo-Nazism and white supremacist ideologies. A number of them displayed anti-Semitic hate symbols as they marched through the Capitol halls hunting for lawmakers, shouting death threats against then-Vice President Mike Pence, and disrupting Congress' certification of the 2020 presidential election.

The rioters also included supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory, a set of convoluted pro-Trump lies rife with anti-Semitism. One rioter, who was later arrested, wore a sweatshirt that said, "Camp Auschwitz," referring to the Nazi concentration camp where more than a million people were killed during World War II. An insurrectionist, Bryan Betancur, told law enforcement officials that he's a member of multiple white supremacist groups while another was identified by law enforcement as "an avowed white supremacist and Nazi sympathizer."

