Pro-Trump Election Audit Firm Shuts Down
Cyber Ninjas, the controversial company that carried out an audit of Arizona votes in the 2020 presidential election, has shut down.
"I look forward to seeing you on January 15, although I know you won't do it because you're a little bitch," Daniel McCarthy said.
Hannity texted Trump's aide telling him to stop talking about the election being rigged. Trump said 'I disagree with Sean on that statement.'
Hundreds of exuberant Republicans booed and jeered at former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller on Thursday night as he attempted to brandish his conservative credentials and position himself as close to former President Donald Trump at the first debate leading up to Nevada's Republican gubernatorial primary in June. Unlike the seven other Republican primary hopefuls who took the stage, Heller's remarks on crime, schools and virus mandates did little to placate the mask-less audience, which laughed when the veteran politician claimed he was “the only proven conservative” in the race to take on Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in November. Republicans hope nationwide dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden’s economic and social agenda coupled with pandemic frustrations will drive voter turnout and return them to power in Washington, D.C., and swing states such as Nevada.
On a solemn day when the country marks the one-year anniversary of the attack on democracy, Rep. Mark Finchem shows us once again who he really is.
The ex-president's niece agreed with MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell that it was designed to go "straight into Donald Trump’s heart."
It speaks volumes about the state of conservative politics in 2022 America that the sight of Liz Cheney on Fox News Thursday afternoon was genuinely surprising.The Republican congresswoman appeared from Capitol Hill with Bret Baier—the network’s last remaining anchor even capable of delivering “straight” news after Chris Wallace’s recent departure—and did not hesitate to tear into former President Donald Trump for his leadership role in inciting the insurrection one year earlier.After praising s
A top Republican lawmaker in the presidential battleground state of Wisconsin said Friday that there is “zero chance” the GOP-controlled Legislature will take over the awarding of the state's 10 presidential elector votes in 2024, even as Democrats worry that is their goal. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press in an interview that he also opposes dissolving the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, which oversees elections, or making wholesale changes to how it operates. There has been an intense focus on Wisconsin and its election laws since President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by nearly 21,000 votes last year.
Maricopa Superior Court Judge John Hannah ordered Cyber Ninjas to pay $50,000 a day until it can produce records requested by a local newspaper
Political challengers rarely get a jump on incumbent, who start most races with the competitive advantage of name recognition, fundraising and ready-made campaign infrastructures. Most challengers aren’t Stacey Abrams. She’s pretty much washed everyone in Georgia–if not the country–at raising money and building a powerful voter registration org since narrowly losing the Georgia governor’s race in 2018. There might not be another non-elected official with better name recognition, unless they scor
Brooks was "glad" the Electoral Vote count had been disrupted, but other GOP members were "crying in the cloakroom for their safety," Ryan O'Toole said.
Trump's decision to cancel a speech on the anniversary of the riot, and to champion vaccination, have caused an unusual backlash among supporters.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAfter a disastrous day in court on Thursday, the company behind Arizona’s chaotic Maricopa County election “audit” is disbanding, and now some rightwing fans are furiously wondering if it was all just a big scam.Cyber Ninjas, a small Florida-based cybersecurity firm, was always a controversial choice to handle Maricopa County voters’ ballots. The company had no elections experience and its founder, Doug Logan, was involved in promoting 2
The Texas senator went on Fox News to seek forgiveness for offending the host.
The Fox News personality claimed it's "the MSNBC administration" and received a blunt reminder.
Here's what happened to all the celebs who voted for Trump.View Entire Post ›
Former President Trump on Thursday responded to President Biden's fiery speech on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, saying the remarks alluding to Trump's role in the riot deepened political divides in the country.Trump, in a statement released just as Biden wrapped up his speech in Statuary Hall, called the remarks "political theater.""This political theater is all just a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and...
The crucial thing the House Jan. 6 committee knows about Trump that we don't
Audits and ballot reviews conducted throughout the last year confirm what election officials said from the start: The 2020 election was legitimate.
Trump released a statement attacking Biden's policies and spreading lies about the 2020 election on the anniversary of the Capitol siege.
Win McNamee/GettyMuch of what was broken on Jan. 6 can’t be fixed, but there’s one thing that can: the loophole in the Electoral Count Act on which Donald Trump pinned his hopes of overturning the 2020 election.That badly worded law—leaving open the question whether the vice president’s role is merely ceremonial or he has the power to replace duly certified electors—is still on the books. It requires only one member from the House and one from the Senate to make an objection to halt the count, w