Pro-Trump Election Audit Firm Shuts Down

Associated Press

Hundreds of exuberant Republicans booed and jeered at former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller on Thursday night as he attempted to brandish his conservative credentials and position himself as close to former President Donald Trump at the first debate leading up to Nevada's Republican gubernatorial primary in June. Unlike the seven other Republican primary hopefuls who took the stage, Heller's remarks on crime, schools and virus mandates did little to placate the mask-less audience, which laughed when the veteran politician claimed he was “the only proven conservative” in the race to take on Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in November. Republicans hope nationwide dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden’s economic and social agenda coupled with pandemic frustrations will drive voter turnout and return them to power in Washington, D.C., and swing states such as Nevada.