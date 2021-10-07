Pro-Trump influencer pleads guilty in Capitol riot as part of plea bargain

Pro-Trump social media influencer Brandon Straka pleaded guilty Wednesday to disorderly conduct in connection to his appearance at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as part of a plea deal, per the Washington Post.

Driving the news: In exchange for pleading guilty to a misdemeanor, prosecutors dropped a felony count of impeding police during civil disorder. Straka agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in their investigation by turning over evidence and consenting to a law enforcement interview, according to the Post.

The big picture: Straka is a former liberal who amassed a following by starting the "WalkAway Campaign," which urged democrats to leave their party, according to the Department of Justice's criminal complaint.

On Jan. 6, Straka, who was a frequent guest on conservative media networks, also spoke at former President Trump's rally criticizing the election results prior to the Capitol insurrection, Courthouse News Service reports.

In videos from the day, Straka filmed during the Capitol riot, he can be heard in a crowd saying, "we're going in" and shouting "Take it! Take it!" as rioters tried to wrest a police officer's shield away from him, per the criminal complaint.

What to watch: Straka's sentencing is set for Dec. 17, the Post reports.

If found guilty, Straka faces up to six months in prison.

