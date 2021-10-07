Pro-Trump influencer pleads guilty in Capitol riot as part of plea bargain

Ivana Saric
·1 min read
In this article:
Pro-Trump social media influencer Brandon Straka pleaded guilty Wednesday to disorderly conduct in connection to his appearance at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as part of a plea deal, per the Washington Post.

Driving the news: In exchange for pleading guilty to a misdemeanor, prosecutors dropped a felony count of impeding police during civil disorder. Straka agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in their investigation by turning over evidence and consenting to a law enforcement interview, according to the Post.

The big picture: Straka is a former liberal who amassed a following by starting the "WalkAway Campaign," which urged democrats to leave their party, according to the Department of Justice's criminal complaint.

  • On Jan. 6, Straka, who was a frequent guest on conservative media networks, also spoke at former President Trump's rally criticizing the election results prior to the Capitol insurrection, Courthouse News Service reports.

  • In videos from the day, Straka filmed during the Capitol riot, he can be heard in a crowd saying, "we're going in" and shouting "Take it! Take it!" as rioters tried to wrest a police officer's shield away from him, per the criminal complaint.

What to watch: Straka's sentencing is set for Dec. 17, the Post reports.

  • If found guilty, Straka faces up to six months in prison.

