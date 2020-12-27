A pro-Trump lawyer called for Republican candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to be arrested as Georgia's runoff Senate race heats up

Sophia Ankel
lin wood
Attorney Lin Wood, member of President Donald Trump's legal team, speaks during a rally on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Alpharetta, Ga. Associated Press/Ben Margot

  • L. Lin Wood, a conservative attorney and staunch Trump ally, seemed to suggest on Friday that Georgia's Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler should be arrested ahead of the state's critical runoff race

  • In a tweet on Friday, Wood also urged Republicans to "break" the election in the state by refusing to vote, attaching a plan which repeats debunked allegations of voter fraud. 

  • "Real conservative senators can then be appointed, after Kemp, Perdue, and Loeffler's arrest," the diagram states.

  • Wood has previously made calls to boycott the runoff election in Georgia alongside conspiracy-theorist lawyer Sidney Powell.

L. Lin Wood, a conservative attorney and staunch Trump ally, seemed to suggest on Friday that Georgia's Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are running in the critical runoff race next month, should be arrested.

Wood, who has spent the last few weeks spreading debunked allegations of voter fraud, also tweeted out an outlined plan to boycott the state's Senate runoff race, telling Republicans to "break" the election by refusing to vote. 

"I have received much criticism for demanding that GA fix the 11/3 fraud before we vote in 1/5 runoff," Wood tweeted on Friday. "In full disclosure, I am not a fan of any of the 4 candidates in Senate runoff. Communists or China compromised in my opinion." 

"I just want an HONEST election. Don't you?" he added before tweeting a diagram summarizing a boycott plan.

 

Wood has previously alleged that voting machines provided by the company Dominion Voting Systems and were used in the general election switched votes from President Trump to President-elect Joe Biden.

The diagram attached to Wood's tweet on Friday repeated these claims, alleging that "the Georgia election fraud committed by anti-Trump RINOs Brian Kemp, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue against President Trump and Doug Collins was accomplished using the Dominion Voting Systems Algorithm."

"The algorithm was never designed for unheard-of levels of GOP non-participation. The algorithm will steal votes from the GOP, but there will be so few in heavily Democratic precincts that GOP vote totals will go negative," the diagram states.

"The fraud will be so obvious, SCOTUS can then invalidate the presidential election. Real conservative senators can then be appointed, after Kemp, Perdue and Loeffler's arrest," it added.

trump loeffler perdue

This is not the first time Wood, who also represented Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, has called for a boycott of the runoff election in Georgia, on January 5.

The Trump ally has spent weeks baselessly accusing Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems, two companies that make voting equipment and software, of rigging the election alongside conspiracy-theorist lawyer Sidney Powell.

Both Wood and Powell have been unable to support their claims of rigged Dominion voting machines.

The two runoff races in Georgia will determine the US Senate's control. Loeffler and Perdue are facing closely fought challenges from Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively. 

If the Democrats win both races, the Senate majority will be split 50/50 between the two parties, leaving the final tie-breaking vote to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

But, if Perdue and Loeffler win, the GOP will continue to hold power in the Senate, which will create a political roadblock for President-elect Joe Biden.

Earlier this week, Jon Ossoff - the Democratic candidate going up against Perdue in Georgia - made US history by becoming the highest-funded candidate for Senate of all time.

Biden flipped the state of Georgia blue in the November election. He is due to be inaugurated two weeks after the runoffs.

