Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood is reportedly under investigation over whether he voted illegally in the November election

Erin Snodgrass
Updated
lin wood
Attorney Lin Wood, member of President Donald Trump's legal team, speaks during a rally on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Alpharetta, Ga. Associated Press/Ben Margot

  • Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood is reportedly under investigation over whether he voted illegally in 2020.

  • Wood pushed baseless claims of election fraud and had threatening posts removed from Parler.

  • In response to the investigation, Wood said he had been a resident of Georgia up until Monday.

  Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Lin Wood, a conservative attorney and pro-Trump ally who litigated numerous failed attempts to overturn the 2020 election, is now under investigation by the state of Georgia over whether or not he was a legal voter in the very election he claimed was fraudulent, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta.

Wood has been a frequent and vocal critic of the integrity of the 2020 election and sought to undermine President Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump, but not a single court of law found any of his claims to have merit.

The Georgia Secretary of State's Office has now launched an investigation to determine if Wood was actually a resident of Georgia and if he broke the law by casting his vote in the state, WSB-TV reported.

Officials from the office told the outlet that an email Wood sent to WSB-TV reporter Justin Gray prompted them to launch the investigation. In the email, Wood said he had moved to South Carolina and had been residing there for months.

"I have been domiciled in South Carolina for several months after purchasing property in the state in April," the email said. "My decision to change my residency to South Carolina has nothing to do with the frivolous and politically-motivated actions of the State Bar of Georgia."

The State Bar of Georgia said last month that it is investigating two complaints against the attorney and had requested that he undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Wood had previously posted a threat to former Vice President Mike Pence on Parler and has accused other officials of cheating Trump out of the presidency. Wood responded to the inquiry by refusing to take the requested mental health assessment and insisted he didn't violate any professional code.

Following Wood's email to Gray, state election officers are investigating whether his residence in South Carolina means he shouldn't have been able to vote in Georgia.

"If a person removes to another state with the intention of making it such person's residence, such person shall be considered to have lost such person's residence in this state," according to a section of Georgia code cited by investigators.

The Georgia Secretary of State's Office confirmed to Insider that an investigation is ongoing. Insider also reached out to Wood for comment on the matter.

In a response to the investigation, Wood sent Gray an email saying he had only changed his residency to South Carolina on February 1.

"I have been a resident of the State of Georgia since 1955. I changed my residency to South Carolina yesterday," Wood wrote. "This is pure harassment by the Georgia Secretary of State because I have revealed credible evidence of election fraud on the part of [Georgia Secretary of State] Brad Raffensperger."

In January, a conversation between Raffensperger and Trump was leaked, during which Trump urged the official to "find" 11,000 votes in order to deny Biden his victory.

Read the original WSB-TV story here »

Read the original article on Business Insider

Originally published

