Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood shared a screenshot on Telegram that he says proves Tucker Carlson and Hunter Biden have a 'buddy-buddy' relationship

Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood (middle) made a bombshell info-drop on Thursday, releasing a screenshot which he claims is proof that Tucker Carlson (left) and Hunter Biden (right) have a "buddy buddy" relationship behind the scenes. Janos Kummer/Getty Images; Ben Margot/AP Photo; Handout/DNCC via Getty Images

Wood posted a screenshot that appears to show a friendship between Tucker Carlson and Hunter Biden.

In a separate Telegram message, Wood claimed Carlson and Biden have a "buddy-buddy" relationship.

The screenshot has not been independently verified by Carlson or Biden.

Trump-allied lawyer Lin Wood claims that Fox host Tucker Carlson and Hunter Biden have a "buddy-buddy" relationship and posted what he claims is a conversation between the two as proof.

While it's unclear who originally posted the email exchange between Biden and Carlson, Wood uploaded the unredacted and unverified screenshot to his Telegram channel on Thursday night, which appears to detail a chain of emails between Biden and Carlson from November 2014.

Neither Carlson nor Biden have confirmed the authenticity of the messages.

In the exchange, Carlson appears to thank Biden for penning a reference letter to Georgetown University — which Biden attended — for his son, Buckley.

"Hunter! I can't thank you enough for writing that letter to Georgetown on Buckley's behalf. So nice of you. I know it'll help," read a message that, per the screenshot, appeared to be sent from Carlson's personal Gmail account on November 12, 2014.

"Hope you're great and we can all get dinner soon. Tucker," the email continued.

Wood's screenshot of the email chain also shows what appears to be a response from Biden a day later, which read: "Hey buddy — I need Buckley's CV if you have one handy. Thanks."

To that message, Carlson appears to respond: "Of course. Getting on a plane now but I'll ask Susie to send it right away. Thanks again. It's really nice of you to do this."

Buckley Carlson did not go to Georgetown University, but instead studied government and political science at the University of Virginia and graduated in 2019.

However, Carlson's behind-the-scenes friendliness with Biden does not appear to gel with statements he has made about the latter. In April of this year, Carlson made the baseless claim that Biden watches child pornography. During the 2020 presidential campaign, Carlson also launched attacks on Biden, calling the president's son a "fallen man."

It is unclear where Wood received such a screenshot, and he did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. Carlson and Biden's representatives have also been contacted for comment.

In Wood's Telegram message chain, he appeared to attribute the revealing of the screenshot to his prior threats to sue Carlson, who he this week accused of being part of an extensive deep-state operation.

"Oh, and when I sue Tucker Carlson and Fox and take Old Tucker Boy's sworn testimony upon cross examination, I will be sure to ask him ALL about his 'buddy-buddy' relationship of years with HUNTER BIDEN!!!" Wood wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

"Wonder if Tucker will be a 'ghost' no show for his deposition like some other false accusers have been in recent months. Some people hate to face the truth. Especially under penalty of perjury," Wood wrote. "Watch it happen. I will keep you posted!!!"

Wood has been increasingly embroiled in a war with other far-right figures over the last weeks. Last month, Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old acquitted of first-degree homicide in the Kenosha shootings, sat down for an interview with Carlson and blasted Wood, claiming that the lawyer purposefully kept him in jail for months.

Wood this week also hit out at "Stop the Steal," accusing the pro-Trump cause — known for pushing the former president's baseless election fraud claims — of being a deep-state campaign. Separately, Wood has been feuding with Georgia lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, telling Insider in October that he and Greene were no longer "aligned" in trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

