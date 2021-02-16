Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood calls for help digging up dirt on lawyers who could debar him
Pro-Trump lawyer and conspiracy theorist Lin Wood has appealed to supporters on social media for information that could stop him being debarred by the State Bar of Georgia, who are considering disciplinary action.
Mr Wood shared the 1,600-page disciplinary complaint on Telegram on Saturday, when he appealed for supporters to find information that could challenge the “competency, qualifications or objectivity” of any member of the State Disciplinary Board.
As Vice News reported, the complaint was marked confidential and dated 5 February. Mr Wood said he had only 10 days to file such a complaint - that could stop the disciplinary process.
“I could use the help of an Army of Patriots,” wrote Mr Wood, who the State Bar of Georgia said “may have violated one or more of the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct” with false claims about the presidential election, and other conspiracies.
“If you have any information that might impact the ‘competency, qualifications or objectivity’ of any members, would you email the information to me,” Mr Wood asked, before specifying what type of information would help his challenge.
That information included whether any board members had ties to Dominion, the voting systems firm whose lawsuit against another pro-Trump lawyer, Sidney Powell, will be defended by Mr Wood.
According to Vice News, the State Bar’s board members' names and physical home addresses were also shared by Mr Wood on Telegram, the social messaging platform where has amassed almost 800,000 followers.
“Their social media posts, political affiliations, representative clients (for example, what if one or more of them represent Dominion), lawsuits filed against them, etc. would all potentially provide me with relevant information that could form the basis of a challenge,” Mr Wood wrote.
The lawyer supported the same election-related conspiracies pushed by Ms Powell and Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani after the 2020 election, and was singled out by Dominion in a lawsuit against Mr Giuliani for being “determined to promote” claims that Dominion voting machines were rigged, as Forbes reported.
The State Bar of Georgia said in a statement last month that it was pushing ahead with proceedings to determine whether Mr Wood was suffering from “mental illness” or “cognitive impairment”, after the false claims about the presidential election.
Mr Wood was also banned by Twitter after the 6 January attack on the US Capitol, which was carried out by Trump supporters pushing the same conspiracies he promoted, after writing that former vice president Mike Pence was a “traitor” for confirming the 2020 election results.
The appeal to supporters on Telegram — a social media and messaging platform taken-up by the far-right after Twitter and Facebook took action against pro-Trump conspiracy theorists - came on the same day Republican senators declined to convict the former president for encouraging the events of 6 January, which left at least five people dead.
