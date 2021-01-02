Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood insists he is not insane after tweeting that Mike Pence should face execution by firing squad

Attorney Lin Wood, member of President Donald Trump's legal team, gestures while speaking during a rally on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Alpharetta, Ga. Ben Margot/Associated Press

L. Lin Woods, a pro-Trump attorney, tweeted that Mike Pence could be arrested and executed for treason.

The attorney dismissed claims of "insanity," telling his followers that he is "fine."

Some Republicans are angry with Pence for asking a court to throw out a lawsuit against him that sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Wood has previously filed several failed lawsuits attempting to overturn the election's result in Trump's favor.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

L. Lin Wood, a conservative attorney and Trump ally, has rejected questions about his sanity after he tweeted that Vice President Mike Pence should face a firing squad.

The lawyer, who has litigated numerous failed attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 US election, posted a Twitter thread on Friday afternoon.

He wrote about how those who believe the election was stolen have focused on Democrats, the CIA, and "globalists."

Wood then said that "one of the main participants" had been overlooked - the Republicans.

He then proceeded to call for senior Republicans and a conservative-leaning judge to be arrested.

Wood wrote: "When arrests for treason begin, put Chief Justice John Roberts, VP Mike Pence, and Mitch McConnell at top of the list."

Then, in reply to a tweet, Wood suggested that Pence should be executed by firing squad.

He wrote: "If Pence is arrested, Pompeo will save the election. Pence will be in jail awaiting trial for treason. He will face execution by firing squad. He is a coward and will sing like a bird and confess ALL."

On social media, many voiced their disbelief at the comments.

Story continues

Wood, however, dismissed accusations of "insanity."

He wrote: "The tweets about my insanity are at an all-time high this morning. Wonder why?"

The lawyer continued: "No worries. I am fine. The attacks do not concern me."

In recent weeks, Pence has been criticized by some Republicans for refusing to declare President Donald Trump the winner of the election when he oversees the ratification of the Electoral College votes on January 6.

A lawsuit was filed by Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas and other Republicans against Pence, claiming that he has the authority to choose which states' electoral votes to count.

The legal bid, however, was dismissed. Pence's lawyers had asked for it to be thrown out.

It was a last-ditch attempt to overturn the results of the election in Trump's favor.

Wood had made several attempts prior to this to undermine Joe Biden's victory.

In November, he filed a federal lawsuit in Georgia which sought to prevent the state from certifying its results.

A month later, Wood joined Sidney Powell in a legal bid to try and overturn Biden's win in Michigan.

In addition to spreading disinformation about the election, Wood has propagated the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Earlier this week, he bizarrely claimed that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is a murderous pedophile.

Read the original article on Business Insider