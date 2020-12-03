Pro-Trump Lawyer Lin Wood Donated to Democrats for Years

Zachary Evans
·2 min read

Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood voted for and donated to Democratic candidates for years, including to former president Barack Obama and Senator David Perdue’s (R., Ga.) 2014 opponent, according to Georgia state records reviewed by Breitbart News.

Wood is currently supporting Trump’s efforts to combat the results of the general election, and has called on Georgia Republicans to threaten to boycott runoff elections unless Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler do more to contest Trump’s defeat. Republicans currently hold at least 50 seats in the Senate, and will be tied with Democrats if Perdue and Loeffler lose their runoffs.

While Wood has contributed to various Republican candidates according to Federal Election Commission records, the state documents show he donated to Democrats up to 2018, Breitbart reported. Wood contributed $2,000 to Ken Hodges, a Democratic Georgia appeals court judge, in 2018, as well as $2,600 that same year to Democratic state senator Zahra Karinshak.

In 2017, Wood contributed $12,600 to Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Evans, who was eventually defeated in the primary by Stacey Abrams. Evans and Wood have worked together in private practice.

Additionally, Wood donated $100 in 2014 to Perdue’s Democratic opponent Michelle Nunn, $2,300 in 2008 to Barack Obama, and $1,000 over two donations in 2009 and 2010 to Georgia Win List, a pro-abortion Democratic group.

Voting records showed that Wood voted by mail in the 2020 and 2016 general elections, and requested Democratic primary ballots in the 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2018 elections.

Threats to boycott the Georgia Senate runoffs by Wood and other pro-Trump activists including Sidney Powell have caused alarm among Republicans who worry the efforts will cost the party control of the Senate.

“Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are totally destructive,” former House speaker Newt Gingrich wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “Every Georgia conservative who cares about America MUST vote in the runoff. Their dont [sic] vote strategy will cripple America.”

“It’s never helpful when any Republican suggests that Republicans might stay home for the most important special election in our state’s history,” Georgia Republican strategist Chip Lake told National Review in November.

