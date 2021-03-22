Pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell moves to dismiss Dominion defamation suit

Shawna Chen
Sidney Powell, the pro-Trump lawyer who spread baseless claims of election fraud, moved Monday to dismiss Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against her.

What she's saying: Powell argues in her motion that "no reasonable person" would conclude that her accusations of Dominion's election-rigging scheme "were truly statements of fact."

  • She claims that Dominion conducted a "well-orchestrated public relations campaign to save their business" and that allegations against her are "sparse."

  • Her legal team also requested that the case be moved from D.C. to Texas if it isn't tossed out.

The big picture: Dominion sued Powell for $1.3 billion in January over her conspiracy theories, one of which alleged without evidence that Dominion was part of a massive international communist plot to rig the election.

  • Over 4,000 lawyers have signed an open letter calling on "bar disciplinary authorities" to investigate Powell's behavior.

Read the full motion, via BuzzFeed News:

