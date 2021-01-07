The pro-Trump mob which stormed the Capitol should be banned from their flights home, says flight attendants union

Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters during clashes with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Members of the pro-Trump mob which stormed the Capitol on Wednesday should be barred from boarding flights in order to ensure passenger safety, a flight attendants' union has said.

Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, said: 'The mob mentality behavior that took place on several flights to the D.C. area yesterday was unacceptable and threatened the safety and security of every single person onboard.'

'Their violent and seditious actions at the Capitol today create further concern about their departure from the DC area,' Nelson added.

Nelson did not address how members of the violent protests should be identified but said airlines should work with agencies including the Department of Homeland Security to keep 'all problems on the ground.'

A flight attendants' union has called for members of the pro-Trump mob which stormed the Capitol on Wednesday to be banned from flights out of Washington, DC, amid concerns about their violent behaviour.

Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, condemned the "mob mentality behavior" protestors had demonstrated aboard flights into Washington on Wednesday ahead of the protests, and said the violence pro-Trump supporters had demonstrated at the Capitol meant they should be prevented from boarding flights home.

"The mob mentality behavior that took place on several flights to the D.C. area yesterday was unacceptable and threatened the safety and security of every single person onboard," Nelson said in a statement.

"Their violent and seditious actions at the Capitol today create further concern about their departure from the DC area," she added.

"Acts against our democracy, our government, and the freedom we claim as Americans must disqualify these individuals from the freedom of flight."

Nelson did not detail how participants in the violent scenes at the Capitol should be identified but said that airlines should co-ordinate with agencies including the Transportation Security Administration, the Department for Homeland Security, and Federal Aviation Administration to guarantee the safety of passengers and crew members.

Protestors on Wednesday stormed the Capitol on Wednesday after President Trump urged them at a rally to "take back our country. They had gathered to protest against the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's election win, which President Donald Trump continues to falsely insist he won.

The mob of violent protestors broke through police lines and entered the building through doors and windows which they had broken. The Hill's sergeant at arms later cleared the building and the United States Congress reconvened to declare Biden the president-elect.

A police officer fatally shot one woman inside the Capitol and a further three people died of medical complications,said Chief Robert Contee III of the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, DC, on Wednesday evening.

Police had arrested at least 52 people as of 9.30 p.m., around half of whom were on Capitol grounds, Contee said. The remaining arrests related to violations of a 6 p.m. curfew which was imposed.

Chuck Schumer, the Senate House minority leader, said the day would join "very short list of dates in American history that will live forever in infamy." Former President Barack Obama and Sen. Mitt Romney, a Republican, accused President Trump of inciting the violence directly.

