Pro-Trump prophet goes on wild rant, says the modern church is 'almost homosexual'

Cheryl Teh
·2 min read
Trump-Miami2
Religious leaders pray alongside President Trump during an "Evangelicals for Trump" event in Miami. Photo by Scott McIntyre/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

  • A pro-Trump evangelical leader said in a wild rant that modern pastors were "neutered" and "effeminate."

  • He boasted too that the ushers at his church were armed, and instructed to "kill" threats to him.

  • Jansen is a pro-Trump "prophet," who claimed in March that Trump would be "re-instated."

A pro-Trump prophet from Tennessee went on a wild rant during a sermon this weekend, describing modern Christian leaders - particularly those who refuse to tote guns - as "neutered" and "almost homosexual."

Jeff Jansen, co-founder of the Global Fire Ministries International in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and self-proclaimed "prophet," disparaged pastors for being "effeminate."

"The church, the Ecclesia, the government of God, has been so neutered and so turned effeminate, almost homosexual, I'm just telling you straight up. Straight up. It's ridiculous," said Jansen, speaking at a church service in Oregon.

"Where are the men? Where are the men, where's the maleness? Where is the, you know, 'I will defend the children, I will protect the family?'" he asked.

Jansen then said that Jesus "was a real man," claiming in the same breath that all the staff at his church carried firearms and were instructed to open fire on "threats" during church service.

"The ushers at my church, they all pack," Jansen said. "If you come to my place and you think about starting something? You're dead. They'll kill you. They'll shoot you because they're going to protect everybody else."

He boasted as well that he had given his armed ushers a license to kill.

"Just make sure you get them, just kill them, just shoot them dead," he said of the guidelines he gave the ushers.

The Global Fire Ministries website lists Jansen as a "best-selling author" and "prophetic guidepost," claiming that he is renowned for his "miracle/healing anointing and prophetic ministry." In 2020, Jansen published a book titled "Trump: The Destiny of God's America". He sells it on the church's website for $16.99.

According to a Newsweek report, Jansen doubled down last month on his prophecy that the Trump presidency would be re-instated in April, calling the January inauguration a "fake inauguration" for "optics and for posture."

"It's a tale of two presidents right now in America - because President Trump has never conceded, he never agreed to anything, never stepped away, never conceded," Jansen said in March, adding that Trump would re-emerge and restore "civil power" in the US.

This followed comments that Jansen made in February, where he said Biden was a fake president, and that there had been a "Red Sea moment... a red tidal wave."

Read the original article on Insider

