Pro-Trump prophet still believes Trump is president, peddles claim that God will 'do something' on April 25

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cheryl Teh
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
trump evangelicals
A woman prays during the 'Evangelicals for Trump' campaign event held at the King Jesus International Ministry in Miami, Florida, on January 3, 2020. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  • Jeff Jansen, a self-proclaimed prophet, said he still believed Trump was in office.

  • Jansen also said God would "do something" to the Biden administration on April 25.

  • He doubled down on this "prophecy" even after other evangelical leaders retracted their predictions.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Self-styled evangelical prophet Jeff Jansen says he still believes that Donald Trump is president, and is certain that God will "do something" to the Biden administration on April 25.

Jansen is the co-founder of the Global Fire Ministries International in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and a self-proclaimed "prophet."

"You watch what God does in this administration because President Trump still is President Trump," Jansen said. "We're getting ready to see a shift and the whole world is going to witness it."

Newsweek reported that Jansen said to "watch what the Lord does by April 25" or "in that neighborhood." Jansen stopped short of saying what would happen, but mentioned that people would be "dancing in the streets."

It is unknown why Jansen cited April 25 or adjacent dates as the timeframe for said landmark event to happen.

Jansen, who has around 55,000 followers on Facebook, is one of the few evangelical leaders backing Trump who has continued to double down on their "prophecies," even as other far-right "prophets" have retracted their statements.

For one, evangelist Jeremiah Johnson apologized in March for prophesying Trump's re-election in 2021 and said that he was dismantling his ministry.

This is not the first time that Jansen has claimed that Trump is still president, or alluded to a re-reinstatement of the Trump administration. He did so in March, prophesying that the Trump presidency would be re-instated in April, calling the January inauguration a "fake inauguration" for "optics and for posture."

"It's a tale of two presidents right now in America - because President Trump has never conceded, he never agreed to anything, never stepped away, never conceded," Jansen said in March, adding that Trump would re-emerge and restore "civil power" in the US.

This is the second time in a week that Jansen has found himself in the news for controversial statements. Earlier this week, Jansen called the modern church "neutered," "effeminate," and "almost homosexual" in a wild rant. In a long monologue, he said Jesus "was a real man," then claimed in the same breath that all the ushers at his church carried firearms, and were given a license to kill and open fire on "threats" during church service.

The Global Fire Ministries website lists Jansen as a "best-selling author" and "prophetic guidepost," claiming that he is renowned for his "miracle/healing anointing and prophetic ministry."

He has also self-published a book titled "Trump: The Destiny of God's America," and sells it on the church's website for $16.99.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Fact check: False claim that President Joe Biden's approval rating lowest in American history

    A claim that a Gallup poll found President Joe Biden to have an 11% approval rating, the lowest in American history, is false.

  • Nancy Pelosi says she will 'never forgive' the Capitol rioters for the 'trauma' they caused Congressional staff and members

    The Speaker of the House told USA Today that she thinks the chaos of January 6 will have an impact on people deciding to come to work at the Capitol.

  • Trump and Biden Strike Out in Georgia

    Now that the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is officially in the rear-view mirror for Georgia, it’s once again time to start picking up the all-too-familiar pieces around here. As Georgia’s lieutenant governor, I spent a great deal of time over this past week talking behind the scenes to many of the major stakeholders, trying to get MLB to reverse its decision. These conversations only confirmed my suspicions that this decision was based on fiction, not facts. Unfortunately, the beginning of the end of the 2021 MLB All-Star Game being here in Georgia started in the wee morning hours of November 4, 2020. That’s when the “Great Hoax” supposedly began in this state. For nearly ten weeks, former president Donald Trump intentionally disrupted life here for the sole purpose of trying to overturn a fair and legal election. He spared no expense in his efforts, twisting, turning, stretching, and last but not least, ignoring the truth. The deluge of lies started a chain reaction all over Georgia, on both sides of the aisle, focused on how we administer elections. It became obvious that folks on the far right wanted a massive overhaul of our election process — all the better to feed Trump’s “rigged” narrative, while folks on the far left wanted to ignore that our voting system needed upgrades to prevent future electoral confusion — all the better to feed Stacey Abrams’s “suppression” narrative. The far right got its way the moment former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani walked into a Georgia state senate committee room and unleashed hours of testimony for the sole purpose of fanning the flames and revving up the base on some of the most far-fetched conspiracy theories ever heard inside the capitol. This caused some early knee-jerk legislation to be drafted and introduced that, unlike the voting bill ultimately passed, was a “solution” in search of a problem. The far left also got its way the moment President Biden and Stacey Abrams started misleading the public concerning the details of Georgia’s voting law, SB 202. President Joe Biden made several dishonest public statements before MLB’s decision to move the All-Star Game that were just as cringeworthy as his predecessor’s wild assertions that the election was rigged. Biden’s deceptive comments generated a synthetic friction, based on fiction, between boardrooms and their customers, team owners and their players, and baseball fans and their league. The timing could not have been worse. Republicans quickly struck out in this debate, losing to a concocted media narrative. This despite the fact that the legislative process actually worked this time, and an overwhelming majority of the knee-jerk-reaction language in the original version of the bill was removed. A combination of Democrat- and Republican-sponsored ideas made it into the final bill. This included an accelerated approach to processing absentee ballots, better signage in polling stations, and expanded weekend-voting opportunities. But nobody watching cable TV will ever know any of this, because it doesn’t fit the “world’s on fire” narrative. Here’s who didn’t get their way: the overwhelming number of hardworking Georgians, on both sides of the aisle, who were excited to host the 2021 All-Star Game and to put the post-election debacle behind us. This was our year to honor our hometown Hall of Famer Hank Aaron’s life and legacy in baseball and, more importantly, in Georgia. We have so much to be proud of here, and we cherish every chance we get to put it on display for the rest of the world — whether it’s a Final Four, Super Bowl, World Cup, NBA All-Star Game, or even the Olympic Games. The civil-rights movement is woven into the very fabric of this state; without the efforts of a brave few, we wouldn’t be a fraction of the state we are today. Any attempts to use the disgusting reference “Jim Crow 2.0” in reference to the final, but not perfect version of SB 202 is the modern equivalent of screaming fire inside a movie theater for the sole purpose of getting everyone’s attention. Georgia should not have lost the 2021 MLB All-Star Game because two sitting presidents weren’t willing to be honest with Americans for selfish political reasons. Georgians could have used a leader who was much more humble and courageous in such a big moment. Someone like Hank Aaron.

  • Judge releases Trump appointee charged in Capitol riot

    Disloyalty to the country by Federico Klein, a former State Department official, does not mean it’s too risky to let him out of jail as he awaits trial, according to a federal court ruling.

  • St. Vincent Volcano Is Still Erupting, ‘Destroying Everything In Its Path,’ Says Expert

    The La Soufrière volcano has prompted the evacuations of nearly 20,000 people

  • Cardinals hammer Strasburg, rout Nats 14-3, end 3-game skid

    Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Matt Carpenter all homered off Stephen Strasburg and the St. Louis Cardinals hammered the Washington Nationals 14-3 on Tuesday night. Jack Flaherty (2-0) allowed one run on three hits with six strikeouts in five innings as St. Louis snapped a three-game losing streak. Flaherty said.

  • Tucker Carlson: call for Fox News to fire host after anti-immigration tirade

    Anti-Defamation League denounces ‘endorsement of white supremacist ideology’ after Carlson claims immigrants dilute Americans’ political power According to the ADL’s Jonathan Greenblatt, Tucker Carlson’s rhetoric ‘rhetoric was not just a dog whistle to racists – it was a bullhorn’. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images The head of the Anti-Defamation League has called for Fox News to fire Tucker Carlson, after the primetime host said immigration would “dilute the political power” of Americans. Carlson was referring to “white replacement”, a racist theory that has been cited as a motivation in deadly attacks. On Sunday, Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive and national director of the ADL, told CNN Fox News should fire Carlson because of his “open-ended endorsement of white supremacist ideology”. “I think we’ve really crossed a new threshold when a major news network dismisses this or pretends like it isn’t important,” Greenblatt said. “Tucker has got to go.” Two days earlier, Greenblatt wrote in an open letter to Fox that Carlson’s “rhetoric was not just a dog whistle to racists – it was a bullhorn”. He also cited previous instances in which Carlson has used anti-migrant rhetoric, including arguing that immigration makes the US “poorer and dirtier” and questioning whether white-supremacist ideology exists. In the letter, first reported by the Associated Press, Greenblatt also cited Carlson’s “long record of race-baiting”. Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Greenblatt’s call for Carlson’s dismissal comes as many Republican-led states attempt to pass legislation critics argue is designed to restrict voting by minorities. Carlson said he was concerned about his own “voting rights” and said he had “less political power because they are importing a brand new electorate”. “I know that the left and all the gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term ‘replacement’,” he said, “if you suggest that the Democratic party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters, from the third world. “But they become hysterical because that’s what’s happening, actually. Let’s just say it. That’s true.” Carlson added: “Every time they import a new voter, I become disenfranchised as a current voter.” Charles Blow, a New York Times columnist, wrote: “When Carlson worries about immigrants from the third world he is talking about Hispanic, Asian and Black people who he worries will outnumber ‘current’ voters. Current voters, in this formulation, are the white people who make up the majority of the American electorate.” The primetime Fox News host has long been controversial. In 2019, soon after a gunman killed 22 people in El Paso, allegedly after posting a manifesto complaining about a “Hispanic invasion”, Carlson claimed that white supremacy was a “hoax”. Earlier that year, as many as 33 advertisers were reported to have pulled out of Carlson’s show. “Tucker Carlson has a history of sanitizing stereotypes and of spreading this kind of poison but what he did on Thursday night really was indeed … a new low,” Greenblatt told CNN. He also took aim at the owners of Fox News for overlooking Carlson’s controversies in pursuit of ratings. “Where are the Murdochs? How can they countenance their network being used to mainstream the most violent and toxic ideas?” Greenblatt said, adding that it was incumbent on advertisers, cable companies and shareholders “to say there is just too much risk in his racism and he’s got to go”.

  • Arkansas House sends governor stripped-down hate crimes bill

    Arkansas lawmakers on Monday approved a stripped-down alternative to hate crimes legislation that longtime supporters of such laws have criticized as not providing true protections following a succession of new measures restricting the rights of transgender people. The majority-Republican House voted 65-26 in favor of the measure, called a “class protection" bill, sending it to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's desk. The Republican, who has made enacting a hate crimes law a priority this year, said he plans to sign the bill into law.

  • Kanye West has responded to Kim Kardashian West's divorce filing and asked for joint custody of the couple's 4 children

    Sources previously told TMZ that the couple's split was "amicable" and that Kardashian West also wanted joint custody.

  • Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg has been accused of everything from acting as a vigilante police officer to trying to hack rival politicians

    Greenberg, who faces 33 federal charges, is an associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz and a key player in the federal investigation into the congressman.

  • Use-of-force expert testifies that Chauvin justified in deadly arrest of Floyd

    MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) -Defense attorneys in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin on Tuesday called an expert witness who testified that the former Minneapolis police officer was justified and reasonable in his use of force during his arrest of George Floyd. After 11 days of testimony by prosecution witnesses, Eric Nelson, lead attorney for Chauvin, called Barry Brodd, a private consultant in the use of force by law enforcement who said Chauvin was following his training during the encounter. His testimony contradicted several prosecution witnesses, including the city police chief, who earlier in the trial said Chauvin had no justification for kneeling on the 46-year-old Black man's neck for more than nine minutes.

  • Huawei turns to areas less reliant on U.S. tech

    Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies is making business resilience its top priority.It wants to develop its software capabilities as it seeks to overcome U.S. restrictions that have devastated its smartphone business. On Monday (April 12) Huawei's rotating chairman, Eric Xu, said the company has "no expectation" of being removed from the U.S. Entity List.It's been used to limit the flow of U.S. technology and products to Huawei and others.Speaking to analysts, Xu said the company would instead invest more in components for self-driving vehicles.With investment in its intelligent-driving business exceeding $1 billion this year.He also said Huawei's global rollout of 5G telecoms networks has "exceeded expectations."Huawei was put on an export blacklist by Donald Trump in 2019 and barred from accessing critical technology of U.S. origin.That hit its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.Huawei says it wants to focus on forming a clear strategy after the sanctions impact.Some Chinese companies stockpiled three to six months of semiconductors, a move that is partly being blamed for the current global chip shortage.

  • Neanderthal kids were just as obnoxious as human children

    Neanderthals don't exist anymore, and while there is a lot of debate over how they died out and what role our species of human ancestors might have played in their demise, as we learn more and more about how they lived, we're realizing that they were a lot like us. A new research paper published in Scientific Reports reveals the discovery and study of fossilized footprints found in southern Spain that are believed to have been created by Neanderthal children. And what were these Neanderthal children doing at the time these footprints were placed? Playing on the shore, being kids. The paper has to make a lot of assumptions, which is the nature of the beast when you're trying to read into behaviors using nothing but leftover footprints from 100,000 years ago. Still, the researchers seem to have a pretty good handle on what they think the young Neanderthals were up to, and it sounds a whole lot like what modern kids do at any given opportunity: hang out, goof around, and act like the kids they are. As LiveScience reports, the fossilized footprints were found at a National Park in mid-2020. The prints were hidden among fossilized animal trails carved into the ground by deer and wild boar. This led to scientists missing the hominid footprints entirely. The team behind this new paper eventually studied the sight and discovered that there were Neanderthal footprints hidden among the wild animal prints, two months after the tracks were first observed. The wide range of sizes of the footprints suggests the existence of a social group integrated by individuals of different age classes but dominated, however, by non-adult individuals. The footprints, which are outside the flooded area are oriented perpendicular to the shoreline. These 87 footprints reinforce the ecological scenario of Neandertal groups established in coastal areas. Picking footprints out of 100,000-year-old Earth can be a challenge, but by measuring the various parts of each print the researchers were able to identify the ages of the individuals. Neanderthals were a lot like ancient humans of our species, but there were some key differences in their sizes, including larger heads (and brains), and shorter legs. Feet are one area where the two species matched up well, so it's somewhat easier to guess the ages of the individuals that left the prints. What's probably most interesting about this discovery is the fact that while the area has prints from Neanderthals of various ages, it's clear that it was a place where a lot of the kids hung out. Just like modern children that tend to form friend groups, it looks like these Neanderthal kids had a little clique of their own. What they were doing, besides just hanging out, remains a mystery, but if they were in their teens we might be able to find fossilized cigarette buts and Mt. Dew bottles nearby.

  • Why political polarization is a threat to Americans' religious liberty

    The irony of the tribal approach is that it is driven by a desire to protect religious freedom, but the tribalism itself poses the biggest threat.

  • People on TikTok love this pregnancy pillow: ‘It’s like a built-in boyfriend, but without all that stress’

    It has almost 50,000 reviews on Amazon.

  • NFL players react to Minnesota police shooting of Daunte Wright

    Former and current NFL players have voiced their anger over the shooting death of Daunte Wright by Minnesota police.

  • Software fix planned for Mars helicopter

    A new date for the helicopter's maiden flight will be set after updated software is tested.

  • Every STAR TREK Series, Ranked from Worst to Best

    There have been nine Star Trek series over the past 54 years, making it sci-fi's most enduring franchise. But which series is really the best one ever? The post Every STAR TREK Series, Ranked from Worst to Best appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Watch: Armed man crawls over counter to rob Tarrant County store near Burleson

    Tarrant County investigators need help to find the armed robber from an April 9 holdup.

  • Here’s Everything We Know About Donald Trump’s Personal Finances

    Well before he became president of the United States, Donald Trump's money and business savviness were the most interesting things about him -- at least from a global perspective. The public...