Pro-Trump rally speaker encourages attendees to hug and create ‘mass spreader event’

Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Washington DC on Tuesday to protest the election results. (Getty Images)

Supporters of President Donald Trump have gathered in Washington DC for multiple rallies just one day before Congress is expected to officially certify the presidential election results.

One speaker for a Tuesday rally, which was held in Freedom Plaza, encouraged attendees to all hug each other – a suggestion that went against current coronavirus guidelines.

“Turn to the person next to you and give them a hug, someone you don’t know. Go hug somebody. Go ahead and spread it out, mass spreader,” he said, before chanting “mass-spreader event” multiple times to the crowd.

Attendees, many of whom were not wearing masks, were seen hugging each other while the speaker continued to chant “mass-spreader event”.

The coronavirus pandemic has steadily gotten worse in recent weeks across the United States, and experts warned it the surge could be heightened following holiday travel and gatherings.

Washington DC has recorded an average of 233 new coronavirus cases per day and hospitalisations were up by 12 per cent in the last week, The Washington Post reports. It is required for people to wear a mask when out in public in Washington DC, but police were not seen enforcing the mandate with rally attendees on Tuesday.

Pro-Trump rally speaker in D.C. tells attendees to hug while yelling “mass spreader event” repeatedly. pic.twitter.com/6ZVJgP3VnT — The Recount (@therecount) January 5, 2021

Multiple pro-Trump events were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. The president has claimed the election was stolen from him despite only getting 232 Electoral College votes to Joe Biden’s 306. For multiple weeks the president has promoted these events and even said he might attend one.

The National Guard has been called in to respond to the protests in case the situation turns violent, and Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser implored residents to avoid Freedom Plaza, the Capitol, the Supreme Court – locations where rallies were being held.

“Make no mistake: many of these individuals have stated that they are coming to the District to provoke residents and wreak havoc," DC Attorney General Karl Racine said.

Road closures started in Washington DC on Tuesday in anticipation of the different rallies and would go through Wednesday.

Supporters would be gathering on Wednesday during the same time Congress was expected to meet to certify the Electoral College votes and declare Mr Biden the next president.

Mr Trump has claimed Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress could challenge the Electoral College votes of individual states, but this claim was incorrect. The certification process scheduled for Wednesday is largely ceremonial.

Neither Congress nor the vice president has the power to override the Electoral College and select their own presidential pick, although Republican attempts to raise a recognised objection could extend the process while debates are heard in both chambers.

But this hasn’t stopped the president from pushing members of his party to “stop the steal”, citing baseless claims of massive voter fraud.

