Pro-Trump women's organization stands by Matt Gaetz, invites him to speak at summit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Garcia
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump stick together, as demonstrated by the Women for America First organization inviting embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to speak at their upcoming summit.

Women for America First is ardently pro-Trump, and hasn't wavered in its support since the group organized the March for Trump rally in D.C. ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. On Tuesday evening, Women for America First championed Gaetz as one of the "few members of Congress" who will "stand up and fight on behalf of President Trump and his America First agenda," and that's why he's been invited to speak Friday at the group's "Save America Summit."

Gaetz is the subject of a Justice Department inquiry into whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him out of state, but Politico reports that Women for America First doesn't seem to find this troubling — the group states on its website that it "won't be pushed around by bullies who tell us who we are 'supposed' to like."

Gaetz, who has denied having sex with a 17-year-old girl, tweeted that he was thankful for the invitation, and looked forward to sharing his "vision for our great nation" at the Save America Summit, held at — where else? — Trump's Doral resort in Miami.

More stories from theweek.com
Matt Gaetz and the tyranny of the backbencher
5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOP
Why would Matt Gaetz resign?

Recommended Stories

  • Amid Sex Abuse Allegations, Rep. Gaetz Invited To Speak At Pro-Trump Event At Trump Hotel

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), under investigation for alleged sex trafficking and having sex with a minor, is slated to speak Friday at a Women for America First event.

  • Gaetz to Address Political Conference at Trump-Owned Resort

    Representative Matt Gaetz (R., Fla.) is scheduled to speak Friday at the Save America Summit at former President Trump’s Doral golf club and resort in Miami, despite the ongoing Department of Justice investigation into his alleged sexual relationship with a minor. The conference, which runs Thursday through Sunday, was organized by the pro-Trump Women for America First group, Fox News reported. It will be Gaetz’s first speaking appearance since The New York Times reported last week that he is under investigation for having sex with a minor and for paying for group sex with adult women. Women for America First chair Amy Kremer confirmed in a statement to Fox that the group is “aware of the controversy surrounding Congressman Gaetz” but suggested the allegations were cooked up by a biased media, as Gaetz himself has said. “We know firsthand what it is like to be treated unfairly by the mainstream media. We know that partisan political witch hunts are standard operating procedure for many in the media,” Kremer said. “We believe that you are innocent until proven guilty.” Gaetz seemed to realize he faced legal liabilities long before the Times report came out. He asked Trump for a preemptive pardon for himself and unidentified congressional aides during Trump’s final weeks in office, two people who learned of the request told the New York Times. It is unclear if Gaetz knew at the time that he was the subject of a Justice Department investigation into whether he violated sex-trafficking laws during the course of an alleged relationship with a 17-year-old girl. Two weeks after Trump lost reelection, Gaetz told Fox News that the president should “pardon everyone from himself to his administration officials to Joe Exotic if he has to.” A Gaetz spokesman denied that the congressman privately requested a preemptive pardon in connection with the Justice Department investigation. “Entry-level political operatives have conflated a pardon call from Representative Gaetz — where he called for President Trump to pardon ‘everyone from himself, to his administration, to Joe Exotic’ — with these false and increasingly bizarre, partisan allegations against him,” the spokesman told the Times. Gaetz has alleged that the Justice Department investigation into alleged sex trafficking is part of an extortion plot against him by former DOJ official David McGee former Air Force intelligence analyst Bob Kent. The congressman has accused McGee and Kent of attempting to force Gaetz to pay $25 million towards efforts to free Robert Levinson, an American hostage in Iran who was presumed dead, in exchange for help facing Gaetz’s DOJ investigation. Kent admitted on Sunday that he had indeed asked Gaetz for the money, but insisted the move was not meant as extortion, in an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo. Exclusive: Bob Kent, a key figure in the Rep. Matt Gaetz extortion claim, responds saying he never threatened or made demands when he met with the embattled congressman's father. https://t.co/6mxO3RJeD4 pic.twitter.com/zCiwLKpNbp — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 6, 2021

  • Ben Carson wants to launch a new version of the Boy Scouts

    Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has started what he calls a "do tank" (which is the same thing as a think tank), now that former President Donald Trump is out of office. It appears the American Cornerstone Institute will allow Carson to travel around the country and hold roundtable discussions about conservative values, The Washington Post reports. But it sounds like what he's really excited about is potentially launching a new youth organization called the Little Patriots. "It will be something like the Boy Scouts," Carson told the Post. "But heavily exposed to the real history of America." It's not entirely clear what the venture will entail, but the purpose may be an attempt to counter calls to remove certain statues and monuments in the U.S, although Carson focused on a far more dramatic and severe global example to make his point. "You probably notice when [the Islamic State] goes into a place, they destroy the history; they destroy the monuments," he told the Post. "History is what gives you identity." Read more about what Carson and other former members of the Trump White House are up to these days at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comMatt Gaetz and the tyranny of the backbencher5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPWhy would Matt Gaetz resign?

  • Donors must show negative COVID test results to attend Republican National Committee spring retreat

    In order to attend the Republican National Committee's spring donor retreat in Florida this week, which will include remarks from former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, guests must first "take a COVID-19 PCR or Rapid Antigen test and receive a negative result," The Washington Examiner reports. An email sent to wealthy contributors invited to the event states that even those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must get tested and submit negative test results to the RNC in order to receive their credentials, the Examiner reports. "If you or members in your party fail to fulfill this requirement, you will be denied entry to the 2021 RNC Spring Retreat," the email said. A Republican National Committee official confirmed the email's authenticity. This is a sharp contrast with Republicans who are publicly speaking out against the idea of a "vaccine passport," which offers verified proof of vaccination. People with that kind of document would likely be able to travel without quarantining and go to concerts and other large events. Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) prohibited state government agencies from issuing any "standardized documentation for the purpose of certifying an individual's COVID-19 vaccination status to a third party," and on Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed his own executive order banning any government-mandated vaccine passports. More stories from theweek.comMatt Gaetz and the tyranny of the backbencher5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPWhy would Matt Gaetz resign?

  • Matt Gaetz is set to headline a pro-Trump women's event at Trump's Doral resort even as a sex-trafficking investigation looms

    Gaetz is scheduled to speak at the Save America Summit, an event put on by the conservative women's group Women for America First.

  • Gorsuch, Alito balk as Supreme Court declines to hear case about workplace religious accommodations

    Companies are required to accommodate workers’ religious beliefs as long as it isn't an "undue hardship." Some justices want the court to define that.

  • Republicans Don't Believe in Democracy (Duh!), Study Says

    We really don’t need any scientific research to prove to us that Republicans do not care about democracy. Pretty much every Republican-controlled state has laws on the books that make it extremely difficult to vote and pretty much most of them cried fraud—falsely—when Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

  • Russia says sanctions could push Myanmar towards 'full-scale civil conflict'

    Russia said on Tuesday that sanctions against authorities in Myanmar were futile, extremely dangerous and could ultimately pushed the country towards civil war, the Interfax news agency reported. Myanmar has been rocked by protests since the army overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, making unsubstantiated claims of fraud in a November election. The coup and subsequent crackdown has led to Western sanctions on the military and its lucrative businesses.

  • CDC guidance says cruise ships won't need to mandate vaccines

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that while it recommends all staff and travelers aboard cruise ships be vaccinated for COVID-19, cruise companies do not need to mandate vaccines in order to resume travel safely. Why it matters: Cruise ships were some of the first super-spreader sites for the coronavirus in 2020 and have been docked ever since. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The industry has been eager to get back to business, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has threatened to sue the federal government if the CDC does not allow cruises to restart by the summer. CDC guidance will still mandate that masks be worn on board by staff and passengers, as well as at "all U.S. transportation hubs, including seaports and ferry terminals."The new CDC guidance will allow cruise ships to begin trial runs of their operations — and then to apply for a permit to operate regularly, per the New York Times. Between the lines: Making vaccines a recommendation rather than a requirement also avoids conflict with port-bearing states that have or may ban the use of vaccine passports — including Florida. Vaccine mandates for some cruises' destinations may still apply. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Trump: Georgia voting law doesn't go far enough

    Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday wrote in a statement that it was "too bad" that the GOP-sponsored law restricting voter access in Georgia "didn't go further."Why it matters: The law has garnered widespread condemnation from civil rights activists, Democrats, and more than 100 businesses and CEOs for instituting stricter ID requirements and limiting the use of ballot drop boxes, among other restrictions. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSupport from Trump, whose false narratives about the 2020 election have gained traction among some Republican voters, could further embolden lawmakers in states with GOP majorities that are already pushing similar bills.What they're saying: "Too bad the desperately needed election reforms in Georgia didn’t go further, as their originally approved Bill did, but the Governor and Lt. Governor would not go for it," Trump wrote."This Bill should have been passed before the 2020 Presidential Election, not after," he added. "Boycott all of the woke companies that don’t want Voter I.D. and Free and Fair Elections," he concluded.The big picture: Other high-ranking members of the Republican establishment have also spoken out against the backlash to the law. On Monday Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) accused corporations taking a stand against the law of employing "economic blackmail."Trump on Sunday called on his supporters to boycott the companies. Go deeper: Dozens of states see new voter suppression proposalsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Georgia Governor Blasts Stacey Abrams ‘Flip Flop’ on Voting Law Boycotts

    Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Monday called Democrat Stacey Abrams the “biggest flip flop since John Kerry” over her recent statements asking people not to boycott the state over its new voter laws. Abrams has been critical of the new law, which opponents claim makes it more difficult for individuals, particularly black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to vote. However, just before Major League Baseball’s decision on Friday to pull its All-Star Game out of Atlanta, which will reportedly cost the area $100 million in tourism revenue, she asked that people not boycott the Peach State. “Black, Latino, AAPI and Native American voters that are the most suppressed over [the new law] are the most likely to be hurt by potential boycotts of Georgia. To our friends, please do not boycott us. To my fellow Georgians, stay and fight, stay and vote,” Abrams said in a video on Wednesday. Kemp, a Republican who defeated Abrams in the state’s 2018 gubernatorial election, claimed she is “profiting millions off of this” politicking during an appearance on Fox News’ The Story. “People need to follow the money and see why they’re doing this and so effective and, quite honestly why they’re working so hard at this. It has nothing to do with the merits of the bill. It’s political pressure from a minority group of people, the cancel culture. They’re shaking people down for a long time,” he said. “You know, that is the biggest flip-flop since John Kerry I have ever seen,” he later added, referencing the 2004 presidential nominee who was accused of “flip flopping” on a number of major issues during the campaign. “For someone that has been pressuring these corporations, pressuring Major League Baseball to now come out after the fact and say don’t boycott? People are getting screwed in this.” On Friday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that after “thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance” he had decided that the “best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.” Manfred said MLB “fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.” Kemp said Manfred “doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about” in terms of the alleged racism and inequities of the new law. “You know, they’re referencing no specific points in the legislation. I’m glad to talk through any of those [CEO’s], by the way. You know, it’s the biggest lie that has been out there,” Kemp said. “Obviously [MLB] didn’t care what was said because they folded to the pressure,” he added. President Biden’s handlers couldn’t even get him a note card that told him what this bill did. Somebody is lying to you. It’s not me. You can read the bill and prove that out.” Proponents of the law deny accusations that it aims to suppress votes, pointing out that the legislation does not place new limits on election day voting hours and makes the state’s elections more secure without restricting voter access. They have also argued that other states, including Biden’s native Delaware, have more restrictive voting regimes.

  • AGs from Kentucky, Tennessee sue over stimulus tax rule

    The Republican attorneys general of Kentucky and Tennessee have added their voices to those in several other states who are objecting to a provision in the $1.9 trillion pandemic aid plan that bars states from using relief money to offset tax cuts. The suit echoes similar action filed last week in federal court in Alabama by the attorneys general from 13 states that took aim at the provision prohibiting states from using $195 billion of federal aid “to either directly or indirectly offset a reduction” in net tax revenue.

  • Matt Gaetz was the main opponent of Florida's nonconsensual 'revenge porn' law, GOP lawmaker says

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), when he was a state representative in Florida, killed a bill in 2014 that would have banned nonconsensual pornography, or "revenge porn," in the state. That bill, passed unanimously in the state Senate and with 17 House co-sponsors, died when a House committee Gaetz chaired never gave it a hearing. When a version of the same Senate bill, watered down in the House, did pass in 2015, only Gaetz and one of his roommates, state Rep. John Tobia (R), voted against it, the Orlando Sentinel reports. Former state Rep. Tom Goodson (R), the main House sponsor of the nonconsensual porn ban, told the Sentinel on Monday that Gaetz was the main opponent of the legislation, which makes it illegal to share intimate images of a romantic partner without their consent. When Goodson met with Gaetz to discuss his opposition, he told the Sentinel, "Matt was absolutely against it. He thought the picture was his to do with what he wanted. ... He thought that any picture was his to use as he wanted to, as an expression of his rights." Gaetz, whose father was Florida state Senate president from 2012 to 2014, "was a prominent figure in the Florida Legislature" and "a powerful opponent to legislation he didn't like," the Sentinel reports. After reports emerged that the Justice Department is investigating Gaetz for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old girl and paying for sex with other women, multiple people in Congress told The Washington Post and CNN that Gaetz had taken out his phone and shown them nude photos and videos of women he said he'd slept with. If Gaetz did that, it would be "a twist of irony," former Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.) wrote in Vanity Fair on Monday, because when that "happened to me" in 2019, "Matt was the first member of Congress who publicly and unapologetically defended me, saying that while I might have made mistakes, I was a victim in this circumstance." "Sharing intimate images or videos of someone without their consent should be illegal," even if it was "to brag about your sexual conquests, like Matt has been accused of doing," Hill wrote. "I've spent the last few months advocating for a bill called the SHIELD Act to be included as part of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, which just passed the House and is headed to the Senate." Gaetz, she added, "voted against that bill." More stories from theweek.comMatt Gaetz and the tyranny of the backbencher5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPWhy would Matt Gaetz resign?

  • EXPLAINER: Why is North Korea skipping the Tokyo Olympics?

    North Korea, citing the coronavirus, has become the world's first country to drop out of the Tokyo Olympics. It's true that the North is extremely sensitive about COVID-19, knowing that a widespread outbreak in a country with an already battered health system could be disaster. Here's a look at the North Korean decision and what it might mean.

  • Tucker Carlson Goes Full Revisionist On The U.S. Capitol Riot

    The Fox News personality’s reality-denying spin on the deadly insurrection was slammed as “gaslighting garbage.”

  • Biden Acknowledges Corporate State Boycotts Can ‘Hurt’ Workers

    President Biden acknowledged that boycotts of states by large corporations could hurt lower-income workers, in comments at a White House press conference on Tuesday. Biden was asked at the conference if he thinks the Masters Tournament, a major golf competition, will move out of Georgia because of the state’s recently-passed election law. “I think that’s up to the Masters,” Biden said. The president’s statement comes after he backed Major League Baseball’s decision to move the All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver, Co. The MLB moved the game in protest of Georgia’s election law, which Republicans have characterized as enhancing election integrity, while Democrats view it as an attempt at voter suppression. The All-Star game is estimated to bring millions in revenue to host cities. “It is reassuring to see that for-profit operations and businesses are speaking up about how these new Jim Crow laws are just antithetical to who we are,” Biden said. But “the other side to it, too, is when they in fact move out of Georgia…people who are making hourly wages sometimes get hurt the most.” The president added that the “best way to deal with” the threat of boycotts would be for states to “smarten up” and not pass legislation similar to Georgia’s. Republicans slammed the MLB for its decision to relocate. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) warned on Monday of “serious consequences” for corporations that act like “a woke parallel government.” “Our private sector must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex. Americans do not need or want big business to amplify disinformation or react to every manufactured controversy with frantic left-wing signaling,” McConnell said. “Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order.”

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans government-mandated 'vaccine passports'

    Abbott's executive order prohibits state agencies, or organizations receiving state funding, from requiring proof of vaccination.

  • Missouri man heartbroken over breakup tried to buy chemical weapon on dark web, feds say

    The Missouri man tried to buy a chemical weapon with Bitcoin, authorities say.

  • Nick Saban: 49ers 'didn't ask me a thing' about Mac Jones at Pro Day

    Nick Saban was ready to answer questions about quarterback Mac Jones, but the 49ers didn't ask him any.

  • Matt Gaetz Said His ‘Travel Records’ Would Exonerate Him. Not So Fast.

    Caroline BrehmanWhen it first came out last week that Rep. Matt Gaetz was under investigation for his sexual involvement with a 17-year-old, the Florida Republican said his travel records would exonerate him.“It is a horrible allegation, and it is a lie,” Gaetz told Tucker Carlson on Fox News a week ago. “The New York Times is running a story that I have traveled with a 17-year-old woman, and that is verifiably false. People can look at my travel records and see that that is not the case.”What Gaetz knew—or should have known—is that there are no such public records, at least not when it comes to his private life.There are, however, campaign filings. Among all the Matt Gaetz revelations last week was the news that the Justice Department is looking into the Florida Republican’s potential use of campaign funds for personal expenses. And the reality of those campaign-finance reports is that they raise more questions than they answer about these alleged scandals.“The spending surrounding the Gaetz campaign simply doesn’t say what he wants it to say,” Jordan Libowitz, communications director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a campaign-finance watchdog, told The Daily Beast. “One, the reports don’t offer specific information; and two, it’s not clear whether he’s even saying that his campaign filings will exonerate him. If he’s paying out of pocket, we won’t know the answers without a subpoena.”As Gaetz knows, his campaign filings don’t have any sort of information that would prove he never participated in a sex ring or paid for the travel of an underage minor. What his filings do show, though, is that Gaetz had a close relationship with Joel Greenberg—the Seminole County tax collector indicted on sex-trafficking charges.The Daily Beast reported last week that on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, Greenberg asked one of his tax office employees to make an emergency replacement driver’s license for Gaetz, who Greenberg said had lost his ID the night before.“Amy- is there anyway to assist one of our Congressmen in getting an emergency replacement ID or DL by Tuesday 2pm?” Greenberg wrote in the text.But Gaetz isn’t a Seminole County resident. The first information on the county’s drivers license website says the office “will process only ‘Seminole County Residents’ for ALL Driver License or ID Card services. No exceptions will be made.” The site tells applicants that if they can’t produce proof of residency, “a ticket for driver license or ID card services will NOT be serviced.”The website also makes clear that the county office “is NOT directly affiliated with the local Florida State Driver License Office” and serves only “to perform very limited license issuance functions.”Seminole County is centrally located, on the outskirts of Orlando, several hours from Gaetz’s Panhandle district. That Monday was Labor Day, and the congressman was catching that Tuesday flight to return to D.C. after campaigning across his home district for re-election that November.But the campaign’s Federal Election Commission filings for August and September reveal only one expense to an Orlando vendor: a $439.91 charge to the upscale Rosen Centre Hotel, paid Sept. 28 as part of the campaign’s monthly credit-card bill. The exact date of the stay cannot be known without Gaetz producing receipts—or without the DOJ producing a subpoena.Libowitz said the hotel expense is “a tough one to pull off” under campaign-finance laws that prohibit the conversion of funds to personal use.“It makes sense if he had to pick up the ID,” Libowitz said. “But I don’t know why a sitting congressman wouldn’t be able to do that on his own, in his own county, and why he’d have to get a friend to do it for him.”As Libowitz noted to The Daily Beast, the filings don’t tell the full story. “You can only use campaign funds for efforts that go towards an election. So under the theory that he went to Orlando to get a license unlawfully, he would have a tough case to make—that it’s appropriate to use your campaign to get around state law,” he said. “And that would be a stretch.”According to The Daily Beast’s review, the Gaetz campaign committee—Friends of Matt Gaetz—has over the last four years spent about $57,000 on airfares, $57,000 on lodging, $9,000 on miscellaneous travel, $40,000 on gifts, and about $24,000 on meals.It’s possible all of those expenses are legitimate. The Gaetz campaign did not reply to the The Daily Beast’s questions about the expenditures. But with the DOJ looking at his campaign-spending reports, a number of the charges could be difficult to explain.Perhaps the most mysterious is one of his smallest—a parking fee.Throughout his August 2018 recess, it appears Gaetz’s car was parked at an airport. On Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, Gaetz paid $382 to check out of the Republic Parking garage at Pensacola International Airport, in his home district. The highest rate at the time was $11 a day, indicating a car had been parked there for more than a month. (A manager at the garage in question told The Daily Beast that their system could only do one car at a time on a ticket, so it would not have been multiple vehicles.)The filing indicates that the payment came from Gaetz himself, and that he was reimbursed later that day.Notably, in four years of finance records, the Gaetz campaign has not paid for parking anywhere else, at any other time.“That is a strange one,” Libowitz said. “Presumably he’d have someone drop him off or take a shuttle or Uber. And if someone else picked up the car, then why would Gaetz be reimbursed? This one needs an explanation.”The Gaetz campaign has also dropped a total of about $3,000 at the four-star Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, FEC filings show, beginning in July 2018. Gaetz himself paid up front for the first visit, and was subsequently reimbursed by the campaign. However, the only public report of a campaign-related Gaetz sighting in the area is from Oct. 26, 2020, when he addressed the Freedom Forum in Newport Beach. FEC filings reflect a payment to the resort of $475 three weeks later.Brendan Fischer, director of federal reform at government watchdog the Campaign Legal Center, told The Daily Beast that the FEC wants campaigns to make the initial transaction dates clear—not just the date that the bill was paid. Gaetz cannot use public records to clear himself if they don’t disclose the specific dates and spenders.“This is something the FEC should catch,” Fischer said. “It’s tough to tell on the face who was traveling and for what purpose. So it can be really hard just from a public report to tell the difference between a legit expense and personal use of funds.”Fischer said these aberrations are “the kind of thing prosecutors are going to be looking at,” because they could indicate personal use of campaign funds, which federal law prohibits.“If the DOJ is investigating his campaign’s spending, they’re very likely going to be looking for documentation to support his own expenses and reimbursements,” Fischer said. “It’s permissible to use campaign funds to pay for travel and office expenses, but it’s not permissible to use them for a ‘sugar daddy’ slush fund.”One spending item that has ramped up recently is legal fees. The month after Greenberg was first indicted—June 2020—Gaetz paid the law firm Venable LLP $38,000, nearly four times the amount it paid to law firms over the previous five years. In all, the campaign has shelled out at least $64,400 to Venable for legal work since Greenberg was charged.Salon reported in October that the Trump Organization appeared to have cut Gaetz an illegal sweetheart deal on lodging at the Trump International Hotel. Gaetz later told the Florida Phoenix, “I don’t believe I stayed there,” and that the four separate charges—between $216.20 and $261.47, part of an Aug. 27 credit-card bill and specifically designated for lodging—might have been “associated with food and beverage for political meetings that I was doing.”The campaign quickly filed an amended report that changed the dates of the payments to three consecutive days from July 27-29, and another on Aug. 1. The report also swapped “lodging” for “meals.” A since-deleted Instagram photo showed Gaetz in the hotel lobby on Aug. 27, the original payment date, and he was also photographed on Aug. 27 arriving at the hotel with what appears to be a suit in hand.The campaign also picked up $14,000 in expenses for a Nov. 8, 2019, event for a Donald Trump Jr. book signing at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Gaetz’s congressional office staffer Ali Thomas appears to have joined him for that trip, and was reimbursed nearly $1,000 in travel costs.Thomas started the year as an intern at $57 a day, and by Nov. 1 she was director of operations, at an $84,000 salary. She still holds the position. FEC reports show it was the only time the campaign reimbursed her.Again, there is nothing necessarily nefarious about any of Gaetz’s campaign filings. However, with the information that the DOJ is examining his campaign expenditures as part of its larger investigation, many of his most suspicious expenses may require additional explanation. But even if all of his filings are legitimate, they certainly do not exonerate him from allegations that he paid for a 17-year-old to travel for the purposes of an illegal sexual encounter, particularly when those expenses could have been paid privately.While these issues may be the least of Gaetz’s worries, they could still serve to be damning, even if they are hard to prove.Libowitz illustrated the difficulties of fact-checking Gaetz’s claims of innocence by pointing to the case of Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), who was sentenced in January 2020 for diverting hundreds of thousands of campaign funds to his personal use—an investigation that his organization, CREW, kicked off with a campaign finance complaint.“The FBI and DOJ found more than twice as many things as we did, going back years before,” Libowitz said. “There’s a limit to what you can learn from finance documents, and I don’t think you’ll find a smoking gun in either direction without a subpoena or a clear explanation from him. But in my professional experience, members of Congress who do one thing bad tend to do a lot of things bad.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.