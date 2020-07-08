Pro-Vigil Launches Partner Program to Help Commercial Security Dealers Grow Their Businesses with Recurring Monthly Revenue

New program simplifies selling by combining Pro-Vigil's industry-leading remote video monitoring service with personalized partner engagement

SAN ANTONIO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro-Vigil , a provider of remote video monitoring and crime deterrence solutions, today announced the launch of its Pro-Vigil Partner Program. The new program enables organizations, such as commercial security dealers, to leverage Pro-Vigil's remote video monitoring service to grow their businesses with recurring monthly revenue (RMR). The program also helps partners build stronger customer relationships, develop long-term contracts, and diversify their service portfolio to maintain a competitive edge in the fast-growing remote video monitoring market.

Designed to accommodate each partner's unique goals and requirements, the Pro-Vigil Partner Program consists of three volume-based tiers: Premium, Preferred, and Associate. The program also offers partners two avenues to generate revenue. The first is a referral option, which is best suited for partners looking to receive compensation for submitting qualified opportunities to Pro-Vigil. The second option is for resellers that want to incorporate Pro-Vigil's remote video monitoring service into their existing solutions portfolio to replace point-in-time sales of camera installations with a service-generated recurring revenue model.

As part of the reseller option, dedicated Pro-Vigil channel territory managers assist partners throughout the buying journey, working with them to:

Consult: Evaluate the existing customer base and identify candidates for remote video monitoring services.

Evaluate the existing customer base and identify candidates for remote video monitoring services. Market: Design custom-branded marketing materials, and build and execute campaigns focused on securing leads.

Design custom-branded marketing materials, and build and execute campaigns focused on securing leads. Enable: Access technical information to provide confidence in positioning remote video monitoring.

Access technical information to provide confidence in positioning remote video monitoring. Present: Support sales with marketing campaign presentations.

Support sales with marketing campaign presentations. Install: Assist with site design and installation of Pro-Vigil's plug-and-play service hub.

Assist with site design and installation of Pro-Vigil's plug-and-play service hub. Maintain: Automate video health monitoring of customer sites.

"Our partner program marries industry-leading video monitoring services with personalized partner engagement," said Johnny Perales, Pro-Vigil's national director of channel sales. "We keep companies safe by detecting activity within 18 seconds and deterring crime within 30 seconds, and, our 14 years of experience working with hundreds of companies across dozens of industries, makes us uniquely qualified to help our partners articulate the value of remote video monitoring within their respective markets. Last but certainly not least, our partners can add remote video monitoring to their service portfolio with minimal effort and investment – which not only enhances RMR, but could increase margins significantly."

Automated Web Portal Makes Selling Even Easier

To support its partners at scale, Pro-Vigil has launched an automated web portal in conjunction with its new partner program. The portal enables resellers to quickly and easily register and track deals, create custom-branded marketing materials, and access various training materials, such as installation information guides.

Pro-Vigil also offers an asset library within the portal, which includes a variety of sales and marketing tools designed to help partners customize their sales approach.

"There just isn't a comparable monitoring solution to Pro-Vigil," said Mike Johnson, vice president of sales at Dowley Security Systems, a Pro-Vigil partner. "The quality that our customers receive is paired with the best possible service. Our exclusive partnership with Pro-Vigil is worth boasting about."

To learn more about the Pro-Vigil Partner Program, please visit: www.pro-vigil.com/partner-program/ .

About Pro-Vigil

Founded in 2006, Pro-Vigil provides remote video monitoring solutions to organizations across North America. The company provides both on-premise and mobile intelligent video monitoring systems, and 24x7 remote monitoring services. Unlike typical remote video monitoring services that require companies to make large up-front capital investments in equipment and installation, Pro-Vigil pioneered the concept of Video Surveillance as a Service, where customers simply pay a monthly fee for monitoring services, with no capital investments required. Pro-Vigil is backed by The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm.

