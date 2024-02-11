Pro wrestler ID’d in connection with Portland homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former pro wrestler is expected to be booked into jail in connection with his wife’s death in the Lents neighborhood of Portland on Thursday.

William Albert Haynes, Jr. surrendered after about 2 hours when police arrived at the house following reports of a shooting. When officers were able to get inside the house, they found Janette Becraft had already died. She was 85.

Haynes, 70, remains hospitalized for what police said is a medical issue not connected with the Thursday incident. He’s expected to be taken to jail when he is released from the hospital in days. Authorities said charges against Haynes will be released once he is booked.

2 teens wounded in ‘not random’ shooting on I-84

A pro wrestling website said his professional name was Billy Jack Haynes, who began his pro career in 1982. He had an up-and-down career, wrestling against such well-known figures as Ric Flair and Randy “Macho Man” Savage during the 1980s.

The website said Haynes returned to Portland, opened a gym that failed and returned to wrestling for a time.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.