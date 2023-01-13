Proactive Group Holdings and News Direct announce partnership agreement

Toronto, Ontario --News Direct-- Proactive Group Holdings

Proactive Group Holdings (“Proactive”), the premier provider of digital investor engagement, is pleased to announce a partnership with News Direct.

Under the terms of the agreement, Proactive will offer News Direct's self-directed press release and video content distribution services to its client base, while News Direct will promote Proactive's media services, web solutions, and investment research to its customers.

Through this relationship, Proactive will also be able to leverage News Direct's extensive distribution network to provide unparalleled coverage for its clients, showcasing Proactive on leading business and financial sites such as Bloomberg, MarketWatch, Yahoo! Finance, and Benzinga.

Proactive chief executive Ian Mclelland said: "This partnership is a win-win for both companies and their clients, and we are excited to collaborate with News Direct to deliver even more value to our customers."

News Direct CEO Gregg Castano added: “News Direct is excited to be aligned with Proactive due to our mutual belief in providing state-of-the-art communications tools to leverage the power of digital storytelling on behalf of our respective client bases.”

ABOUT PROACTIVE

Proactive provides a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with 1,600 innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

News driven, Proactive generates more than 460 million impressions, 26 million page views and 1.4 million hours of video or written content every year on small- and mid-cap clients distributed to the world’s top business and financial websites.

ABOUT NEWS DIRECT

News Direct provides news and digital content distribution for PR, IR, corporate communications and marketing professionals.

Its automated platform delivers a completely reimagined intuitive workflow, industry-leading security, transparent, flat-rate pricing and unique multimedia distribution capabilities.

Further, News Direct has deployed an array of innovative features including advanced automation, isolation cloud encryption and in-platform stakeholder collaboration for the most dynamic, efficient and flexible user experience available today.

